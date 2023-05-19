BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.273.348154027742187587266154385471515
Ramírez.328.376116183851619825110
Díaz.321.42914033458010242325001
Arozarena.317.40216129516110362042440
J.Lowe.306.368124263811010301232720
Franco.292.354171265015072315281443
Paredes.287.362136243990629925002
Walls.269.3561042328427181330902
Raley.253.31899122550817638210
Bruján.250.2862055000307010
Margot.235.3161021424402101017520
Siri.222.28472161640614725400
Bethancourt.221.25795142160614529001
Mejía.212.2746613145015618002
B.Lowe.201.3031342427518242044103
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals32133.38454511399.031815615040143377
Anderson000.002015.0200012
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Burdi000.002003.0100014
Hembree000.001001.1000012
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Poche301.72180015.213431811
Fairbanks012.259038.0532147
McClanahan702.3499050.037131362461
Rasmussen422.6288044.236131321147
Chirinos212.7971029.0179921111
Adam013.00190518.013963622
Cleavinger103.00150012.06542614
Eflin513.3877040.03815156544
Bradley303.5444020.115883427
Guerra003.606205.0422094
Fleming003.6892036.234151531619
Littell014.502002.0311004
Beeks124.70174023.017121221019
Kelly314.84170122.12912120418
Faucher016.4384014.01610102611
Thompson116.43150014.0101010278
Criswell006.752006.27551210
Kelley017.504106.0655222
Diekman007.713002.1222102
Raley0018.001001.0322000

