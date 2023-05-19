|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.273
|.348
|1540
|277
|421
|87
|5
|87
|266
|154
|385
|47
|15
|15
|Ramírez
|.328
|.376
|116
|18
|38
|5
|1
|6
|19
|8
|25
|1
|1
|0
|Díaz
|.321
|.429
|140
|33
|45
|8
|0
|10
|24
|23
|25
|0
|0
|1
|Arozarena
|.317
|.402
|161
|29
|51
|6
|1
|10
|36
|20
|42
|4
|4
|0
|J.Lowe
|.306
|.368
|124
|26
|38
|11
|0
|10
|30
|12
|32
|7
|2
|0
|Franco
|.292
|.354
|171
|26
|50
|15
|0
|7
|23
|15
|28
|14
|4
|3
|Paredes
|.287
|.362
|136
|24
|39
|9
|0
|6
|29
|9
|25
|0
|0
|2
|Walls
|.269
|.356
|104
|23
|28
|4
|2
|7
|18
|13
|30
|9
|0
|2
|Raley
|.253
|.318
|99
|12
|25
|5
|0
|8
|17
|6
|38
|2
|1
|0
|Bruján
|.250
|.286
|20
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Margot
|.235
|.316
|102
|14
|24
|4
|0
|2
|10
|10
|17
|5
|2
|0
|Siri
|.222
|.284
|72
|16
|16
|4
|0
|6
|14
|7
|25
|4
|0
|0
|Bethancourt
|.221
|.257
|95
|14
|21
|6
|0
|6
|14
|5
|29
|0
|0
|1
|Mejía
|.212
|.274
|66
|13
|14
|5
|0
|1
|5
|6
|18
|0
|0
|2
|B.Lowe
|.201
|.303
|134
|24
|27
|5
|1
|8
|24
|20
|44
|1
|0
|3
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|32
|13
|3.38
|45
|45
|11
|399.0
|318
|156
|150
|40
|143
|377
|Anderson
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bristo
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Burdi
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Hembree
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Springs
|2
|0
|0.56
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|24
|Poche
|3
|0
|1.72
|18
|0
|0
|15.2
|13
|4
|3
|1
|8
|11
|Fairbanks
|0
|1
|2.25
|9
|0
|3
|8.0
|5
|3
|2
|1
|4
|7
|McClanahan
|7
|0
|2.34
|9
|9
|0
|50.0
|37
|13
|13
|6
|24
|61
|Rasmussen
|4
|2
|2.62
|8
|8
|0
|44.2
|36
|13
|13
|2
|11
|47
|Chirinos
|2
|1
|2.79
|7
|1
|0
|29.0
|17
|9
|9
|2
|11
|11
|Adam
|0
|1
|3.00
|19
|0
|5
|18.0
|13
|9
|6
|3
|6
|22
|Cleavinger
|1
|0
|3.00
|15
|0
|0
|12.0
|6
|5
|4
|2
|6
|14
|Eflin
|5
|1
|3.38
|7
|7
|0
|40.0
|38
|15
|15
|6
|5
|44
|Bradley
|3
|0
|3.54
|4
|4
|0
|20.1
|15
|8
|8
|3
|4
|27
|Guerra
|0
|0
|3.60
|6
|2
|0
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|4
|Fleming
|0
|0
|3.68
|9
|2
|0
|36.2
|34
|15
|15
|3
|16
|19
|Littell
|0
|1
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Beeks
|1
|2
|4.70
|17
|4
|0
|23.0
|17
|12
|12
|2
|10
|19
|Kelly
|3
|1
|4.84
|17
|0
|1
|22.1
|29
|12
|12
|0
|4
|18
|Faucher
|0
|1
|6.43
|8
|4
|0
|14.0
|16
|10
|10
|2
|6
|11
|Thompson
|1
|1
|6.43
|15
|0
|0
|14.0
|10
|10
|10
|2
|7
|8
|Criswell
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|6.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|10
|Kelley
|0
|1
|7.50
|4
|1
|0
|6.0
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Diekman
|0
|0
|7.71
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Raley
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
