BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.277.349112021531066469206109279291113
Arozarena.328.4011192439519301130330
J.Lowe.326.38386182880619821510
Díaz.324.4261082735509181818001
Ramírez.321.38784142741615818100
Franco.304.37012521381406211122732
Walls.288.381731921315111017502
Paredes.255.327102182660419720002
Bruján.250.2862055000307010
Margot.241.3037910193028614520
Siri.238.2924281030210416200
Bethancourt.224.27467121540511521001
B.Lowe.223.318942021317201333102
Raley.217.2866991540716428010
Mejía.212.2635210114015414002
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals2762.9033339294.22221009521101289
Fairbanks000.008037.2300046
Anderson000.001013.0200002
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Burdi000.002003.0100014
Hembree000.001001.1000012
Guerra000.001100.2000020
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Adam001.35140313.19521517
Poche301.50140012.01032176
Chirinos101.8651019.1944068
Thompson101.8610009.2422045
McClanahan602.0277040.0289941651
Eflin402.2555028.024773331
Fleming003.1861022.221880914
Cleavinger103.18140011.16542614
Kelly303.44120118.118770315
Bradley303.5233015.112662223
Rasmussen323.6666032.03213132934
Faucher016.4384014.01610102611
Criswell006.752006.27551210
Beeks026.91112014.1111111298
Kelley019.001002.0222010
Raley0018.001001.0322000

