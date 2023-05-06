|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.277
|.349
|1120
|215
|310
|66
|4
|69
|206
|109
|279
|29
|11
|13
|Arozarena
|.328
|.401
|119
|24
|39
|5
|1
|9
|30
|11
|30
|3
|3
|0
|J.Lowe
|.326
|.383
|86
|18
|28
|8
|0
|6
|19
|8
|21
|5
|1
|0
|Díaz
|.324
|.426
|108
|27
|35
|5
|0
|9
|18
|18
|18
|0
|0
|1
|Ramírez
|.321
|.387
|84
|14
|27
|4
|1
|6
|15
|8
|18
|1
|0
|0
|Franco
|.304
|.370
|125
|21
|38
|14
|0
|6
|21
|11
|22
|7
|3
|2
|Walls
|.288
|.381
|73
|19
|21
|3
|1
|5
|11
|10
|17
|5
|0
|2
|Paredes
|.255
|.327
|102
|18
|26
|6
|0
|4
|19
|7
|20
|0
|0
|2
|Bruján
|.250
|.286
|20
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Margot
|.241
|.303
|79
|10
|19
|3
|0
|2
|8
|6
|14
|5
|2
|0
|Siri
|.238
|.292
|42
|8
|10
|3
|0
|2
|10
|4
|16
|2
|0
|0
|Bethancourt
|.224
|.274
|67
|12
|15
|4
|0
|5
|11
|5
|21
|0
|0
|1
|B.Lowe
|.223
|.318
|94
|20
|21
|3
|1
|7
|20
|13
|33
|1
|0
|2
|Raley
|.217
|.286
|69
|9
|15
|4
|0
|7
|16
|4
|28
|0
|1
|0
|Mejía
|.212
|.263
|52
|10
|11
|4
|0
|1
|5
|4
|14
|0
|0
|2
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|27
|6
|2.90
|33
|33
|9
|294.2
|222
|100
|95
|21
|101
|289
|Fairbanks
|0
|0
|0.00
|8
|0
|3
|7.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Anderson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bristo
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Burdi
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Hembree
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Guerra
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Springs
|2
|0
|0.56
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|24
|Adam
|0
|0
|1.35
|14
|0
|3
|13.1
|9
|5
|2
|1
|5
|17
|Poche
|3
|0
|1.50
|14
|0
|0
|12.0
|10
|3
|2
|1
|7
|6
|Chirinos
|1
|0
|1.86
|5
|1
|0
|19.1
|9
|4
|4
|0
|6
|8
|Thompson
|1
|0
|1.86
|10
|0
|0
|9.2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|5
|McClanahan
|6
|0
|2.02
|7
|7
|0
|40.0
|28
|9
|9
|4
|16
|51
|Eflin
|4
|0
|2.25
|5
|5
|0
|28.0
|24
|7
|7
|3
|3
|31
|Fleming
|0
|0
|3.18
|6
|1
|0
|22.2
|21
|8
|8
|0
|9
|14
|Cleavinger
|1
|0
|3.18
|14
|0
|0
|11.1
|6
|5
|4
|2
|6
|14
|Kelly
|3
|0
|3.44
|12
|0
|1
|18.1
|18
|7
|7
|0
|3
|15
|Bradley
|3
|0
|3.52
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|12
|6
|6
|2
|2
|23
|Rasmussen
|3
|2
|3.66
|6
|6
|0
|32.0
|32
|13
|13
|2
|9
|34
|Faucher
|0
|1
|6.43
|8
|4
|0
|14.0
|16
|10
|10
|2
|6
|11
|Criswell
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|6.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|10
|Beeks
|0
|2
|6.91
|11
|2
|0
|14.1
|11
|11
|11
|2
|9
|8
|Kelley
|0
|1
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Raley
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
