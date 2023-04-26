BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.282.35581815723147348154801941888
Ramírez.371.43562122341511611000
Arozarena.348.41289183141524820320
Walls.333.434451615313878201
J.Lowe.328.36864122170416413400
Franco.315.382921329120414816531
Díaz.313.408831926306151213001
Siri.292.3332457202828100
Bethancourt.286.3524911144049513001
Bruján.250.2862055000307010
B.Lowe.235.342681716106151126102
Mejía.222.29336682004412001
Paredes.216.30174111610312516001
Margot.180.235617112026411210
Raley.176.25951592049420010
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals2042.8224244214.015369671473220
Chirinos000.003009.1300025
Fairbanks000.007037.0300035
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Hembree000.001001.1000012
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Cleavinger100.9311009.23210510
Poche101.0810008.1721152
McClanahan401.8655029.0186621237
Adam002.169008.1422147
Eflin302.8133016.015551116
Thompson103.186005.2322033
Rasmussen323.3355027.02310101931
Bradley303.5233015.112662223
Kelly203.9570013.213660313
Beeks014.6382011.2766288
Fleming004.7341013.115770511
Faucher005.9162010.21477229
Criswell006.752006.27551210
Kelley019.001002.0222010

