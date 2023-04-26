|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.282
|.355
|818
|157
|231
|47
|3
|48
|154
|80
|194
|18
|8
|8
|Ramírez
|.371
|.435
|62
|12
|23
|4
|1
|5
|11
|6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena
|.348
|.412
|89
|18
|31
|4
|1
|5
|24
|8
|20
|3
|2
|0
|Walls
|.333
|.434
|45
|16
|15
|3
|1
|3
|8
|7
|8
|2
|0
|1
|J.Lowe
|.328
|.368
|64
|12
|21
|7
|0
|4
|16
|4
|13
|4
|0
|0
|Franco
|.315
|.382
|92
|13
|29
|12
|0
|4
|14
|8
|16
|5
|3
|1
|Díaz
|.313
|.408
|83
|19
|26
|3
|0
|6
|15
|12
|13
|0
|0
|1
|Siri
|.292
|.333
|24
|5
|7
|2
|0
|2
|8
|2
|8
|1
|0
|0
|Bethancourt
|.286
|.352
|49
|11
|14
|4
|0
|4
|9
|5
|13
|0
|0
|1
|Bruján
|.250
|.286
|20
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|B.Lowe
|.235
|.342
|68
|17
|16
|1
|0
|6
|15
|11
|26
|1
|0
|2
|Mejía
|.222
|.293
|36
|6
|8
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Paredes
|.216
|.301
|74
|11
|16
|1
|0
|3
|12
|5
|16
|0
|0
|1
|Margot
|.180
|.235
|61
|7
|11
|2
|0
|2
|6
|4
|11
|2
|1
|0
|Raley
|.176
|.259
|51
|5
|9
|2
|0
|4
|9
|4
|20
|0
|1
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|20
|4
|2.82
|24
|24
|4
|214.0
|153
|69
|67
|14
|73
|220
|Chirinos
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|9.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Fairbanks
|0
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|3
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Bristo
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Hembree
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Springs
|2
|0
|0.56
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|24
|Cleavinger
|1
|0
|0.93
|11
|0
|0
|9.2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|10
|Poche
|1
|0
|1.08
|10
|0
|0
|8.1
|7
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
|McClanahan
|4
|0
|1.86
|5
|5
|0
|29.0
|18
|6
|6
|2
|12
|37
|Adam
|0
|0
|2.16
|9
|0
|0
|8.1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|7
|Eflin
|3
|0
|2.81
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|15
|5
|5
|1
|1
|16
|Thompson
|1
|0
|3.18
|6
|0
|0
|5.2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Rasmussen
|3
|2
|3.33
|5
|5
|0
|27.0
|23
|10
|10
|1
|9
|31
|Bradley
|3
|0
|3.52
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|12
|6
|6
|2
|2
|23
|Kelly
|2
|0
|3.95
|7
|0
|0
|13.2
|13
|6
|6
|0
|3
|13
|Beeks
|0
|1
|4.63
|8
|2
|0
|11.2
|7
|6
|6
|2
|8
|8
|Fleming
|0
|0
|4.73
|4
|1
|0
|13.1
|15
|7
|7
|0
|5
|11
|Faucher
|0
|0
|5.91
|6
|2
|0
|10.2
|14
|7
|7
|2
|2
|9
|Criswell
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|6.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|10
|Kelley
|0
|1
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.