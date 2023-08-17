BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.256.327413763610612081917760838610671303654
Díaz.322.4004017212926016604877014
H.Ramírez.298.34529541881129421958430
Franco.281.344442651242361758426930109
J.Lowe.272.3153384992222155922962420
Arozarena.257.362424701091321868581191590
Raley.257.3402884974202174323991221
Paredes.251.3553555289170237143761010
Margot.249.30025733641613301751830
Mead.238.3042125000018000
Pinto.238.2732115000017001
Mejía.227.2581502234110519638016
Bethancourt.224.25925537571408251370003
B.Lowe.222.315284426310116483792608
Siri.219.2592784561101234916109832
Walls.211.315242425111272736712014
Aranda.200.2001523100206000
Bruján.193.2335710112005216211
Basabe.143.2501422100225000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals73503.86123123321086.29534914661293501087
Anderson000.002015.0200012
Rodríguez000.001003.1000005
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Hembree000.001001.1000012
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Armstrong001.08224033.122441737
La Sorsa002.082004.1311033
Poche932.25480144.031131141838
Rasmussen422.6288044.236131321147
Adam322.765101149.030181562059
Fairbanks042.833201528.21510921435
Civale112.9333015.121550211
Cleavinger103.00150012.06542614
Ja.Lopez003.001013.0311002
Glasnow633.011313074.2552725925103
McClanahan1123.2921210115.09542421541121
Stephenson213.42260023.2131094735
Diekman003.45340028.220141121834
Kelly423.48480154.146232121445
Littell243.65187044.14918186339
Eflin1273.6723230132.111854541418132
Chirinos444.02154062.2583028102031
Kelley014.0593013.11266348
Guerra004.0992011.07551139
E.Ramírez004.3851012.11966018
Jo.Lopez004.501002.0311012
Fleming204.70123051.256292791925
Criswell114.8280028.03316154824
Bradley575.671616074.2795047142699
Thompson126.11180017.21413122712
Beeks236.41288139.139282842041
Faucher117.01174025.231202041225
Patiño009.002004.0544225
Burdi0011.253004.0665025
Perez0027.001000.1311010
Raley0030.382002.21199201
Pinto0045.001001.0555300
Bethancourt0081.001000.1333100

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

