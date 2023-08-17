|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.256
|.327
|4137
|636
|1061
|208
|19
|177
|608
|386
|1067
|130
|36
|54
|Díaz
|.322
|.400
|401
|72
|129
|26
|0
|16
|60
|48
|77
|0
|1
|4
|H.Ramírez
|.298
|.345
|295
|41
|88
|11
|2
|9
|42
|19
|58
|4
|3
|0
|Franco
|.281
|.344
|442
|65
|124
|23
|6
|17
|58
|42
|69
|30
|10
|9
|J.Lowe
|.272
|.315
|338
|49
|92
|22
|2
|15
|59
|22
|96
|24
|2
|0
|Arozarena
|.257
|.362
|424
|70
|109
|13
|2
|18
|68
|58
|119
|15
|9
|0
|Raley
|.257
|.340
|288
|49
|74
|20
|2
|17
|43
|23
|99
|12
|2
|1
|Paredes
|.251
|.355
|355
|52
|89
|17
|0
|23
|71
|43
|76
|1
|0
|10
|Margot
|.249
|.300
|257
|33
|64
|16
|1
|3
|30
|17
|51
|8
|3
|0
|Mead
|.238
|.304
|21
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Pinto
|.238
|.273
|21
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Mejía
|.227
|.258
|150
|22
|34
|11
|0
|5
|19
|6
|38
|0
|1
|6
|Bethancourt
|.224
|.259
|255
|37
|57
|14
|0
|8
|25
|13
|70
|0
|0
|3
|B.Lowe
|.222
|.315
|284
|42
|63
|10
|1
|16
|48
|37
|92
|6
|0
|8
|Siri
|.219
|.259
|278
|45
|61
|10
|1
|23
|49
|16
|109
|8
|3
|2
|Walls
|.211
|.315
|242
|42
|51
|11
|2
|7
|27
|36
|71
|20
|1
|4
|Aranda
|.200
|.200
|15
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Bruján
|.193
|.233
|57
|10
|11
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|16
|2
|1
|1
|Basabe
|.143
|.250
|14
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|73
|50
|3.86
|123
|123
|32
|1086.2
|953
|491
|466
|129
|350
|1087
|Anderson
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rodríguez
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|3.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Bristo
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Hembree
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Springs
|2
|0
|0.56
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|24
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|1.08
|22
|4
|0
|33.1
|22
|4
|4
|1
|7
|37
|La Sorsa
|0
|0
|2.08
|2
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Poche
|9
|3
|2.25
|48
|0
|1
|44.0
|31
|13
|11
|4
|18
|38
|Rasmussen
|4
|2
|2.62
|8
|8
|0
|44.2
|36
|13
|13
|2
|11
|47
|Adam
|3
|2
|2.76
|51
|0
|11
|49.0
|30
|18
|15
|6
|20
|59
|Fairbanks
|0
|4
|2.83
|32
|0
|15
|28.2
|15
|10
|9
|2
|14
|35
|Civale
|1
|1
|2.93
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|21
|5
|5
|0
|2
|11
|Cleavinger
|1
|0
|3.00
|15
|0
|0
|12.0
|6
|5
|4
|2
|6
|14
|Ja.Lopez
|0
|0
|3.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Glasnow
|6
|3
|3.01
|13
|13
|0
|74.2
|55
|27
|25
|9
|25
|103
|McClanahan
|11
|2
|3.29
|21
|21
|0
|115.0
|95
|42
|42
|15
|41
|121
|Stephenson
|2
|1
|3.42
|26
|0
|0
|23.2
|13
|10
|9
|4
|7
|35
|Diekman
|0
|0
|3.45
|34
|0
|0
|28.2
|20
|14
|11
|2
|18
|34
|Kelly
|4
|2
|3.48
|48
|0
|1
|54.1
|46
|23
|21
|2
|14
|45
|Littell
|2
|4
|3.65
|18
|7
|0
|44.1
|49
|18
|18
|6
|3
|39
|Eflin
|12
|7
|3.67
|23
|23
|0
|132.1
|118
|54
|54
|14
|18
|132
|Chirinos
|4
|4
|4.02
|15
|4
|0
|62.2
|58
|30
|28
|10
|20
|31
|Kelley
|0
|1
|4.05
|9
|3
|0
|13.1
|12
|6
|6
|3
|4
|8
|Guerra
|0
|0
|4.09
|9
|2
|0
|11.0
|7
|5
|5
|1
|13
|9
|E.Ramírez
|0
|0
|4.38
|5
|1
|0
|12.1
|19
|6
|6
|0
|1
|8
|Jo.Lopez
|0
|0
|4.50
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Fleming
|2
|0
|4.70
|12
|3
|0
|51.2
|56
|29
|27
|9
|19
|25
|Criswell
|1
|1
|4.82
|8
|0
|0
|28.0
|33
|16
|15
|4
|8
|24
|Bradley
|5
|7
|5.67
|16
|16
|0
|74.2
|79
|50
|47
|14
|26
|99
|Thompson
|1
|2
|6.11
|18
|0
|0
|17.2
|14
|13
|12
|2
|7
|12
|Beeks
|2
|3
|6.41
|28
|8
|1
|39.1
|39
|28
|28
|4
|20
|41
|Faucher
|1
|1
|7.01
|17
|4
|0
|25.2
|31
|20
|20
|4
|12
|25
|Patiño
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|5
|Burdi
|0
|0
|11.25
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|6
|6
|5
|0
|2
|5
|Perez
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Raley
|0
|0
|30.38
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|11
|9
|9
|2
|0
|1
|Pinto
|0
|0
|45.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|5
|5
|5
|3
|0
|0
|Bethancourt
|0
|0
|81.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
