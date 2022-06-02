Rangers second. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging. Sam Huff homers to left field. Nathaniel Lowe singles to deep center field. Andy Ibanez singles to first base. Nathaniel Lowe to second. Eli White strikes out swinging. Marcus Semien flies out to shallow center field to Brett Phillips.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 1, Rays 0.
Rangers fourth. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging. Sam Huff grounds out to shallow infield, Francisco Mejia to Ji-Man Choi. Nathaniel Lowe homers to right field. Andy Ibanez grounds out to shallow infield, Taylor Walls to Ji-Man Choi.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 2, Rays 0.
Rays seventh. Yandy Diaz singles to right field, tagged out at second, Kole Calhoun to Corey Seager. Randy Arozarena homers to left field. Taylor Walls grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe. Brett Phillips strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 2, Rays 1.
Rays eighth. Francisco Mejia doubles to shallow left field. Vidal Brujan flies out to deep left field to Eli White. Francisco Mejia to third. Harold Ramirez pinch-hitting for Kevin Kiermaier. Harold Ramirez singles to left field. Francisco Mejia scores. Manuel Margot grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe. Harold Ramirez to second. Ji-Man Choi called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 2, Rangers 2.
Rays tenth. Francisco Mejia grounds out to shallow infield, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe. Brett Phillips to third. Vidal Brujan out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Zach Reks. Brett Phillips scores. Harold Ramirez pops out to Nathaniel Lowe.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 3, Rangers 2.
Rangers tenth. Kole Calhoun pops out to Yandy Diaz. Adolis Garcia singles to left field. Charlie Culberson scores. Sam Huff walks. Adolis Garcia to second. Nathaniel Lowe strikes out on a foul tip. Josh Smith walks. Sam Huff to second. Adolis Garcia to third. Zach Reks flies out to deep left field to Manuel Margot.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rays 3, Rangers 3.
Rays eleventh. Manuel Margot flies out to left center field to Zach Reks. Ji-Man Choi doubles to deep right field. Harold Ramirez scores. Yandy Diaz hit by pitch. Randy Arozarena flies out to deep center field to Adolis Garcia. Ji-Man Choi to third. Taylor Walls pops out to shallow infield to Josh Smith.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 4, Rangers 3.
