Rangers first. Marcus Semien walks. Corey Seager walks. Mitch Garver walks. Kole Calhoun singles to left field. Mitch Garver to third. Corey Seager scores. Marcus Semien scores. Jonah Heim strikes out swinging. Nathaniel Lowe strikes out swinging. Zach Reks flies out to Randy Arozarena.
2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Rangers 2, Rays 0.
Rays second. Taylor Walls walks. Brett Phillips strikes out swinging. Isaac Paredes doubles to left field. Taylor Walls to third. Vidal Brujan out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Eli White. Taylor Walls scores. Kevin Kiermaier grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 2, Rays 1.
Rangers second. Josh Smith singles to right center field. Eli White homers to center field. Josh Smith scores. Marcus Semien grounds out to third base, Isaac Paredes to Ji-Man Choi. Corey Seager grounds out to first base to Ji-Man Choi. Mitch Garver doubles to left field. Kole Calhoun grounds out to shallow right field, Taylor Walls to Ji-Man Choi.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 4, Rays 1.
Rangers third. Jonah Heim homers to right field. Nathaniel Lowe grounds out to first base to Ji-Man Choi. Zach Reks flies out to deep left field to Randy Arozarena. Josh Smith called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 5, Rays 1.
Rays fifth. Vidal Brujan singles to left field. Kevin Kiermaier reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Vidal Brujan out at second. Throwing error by Marcus Semien. Wander Franco singles to center field. Kevin Kiermaier scores. Randy Arozarena called out on strikes. Ji-Man Choi flies out to right field to Kole Calhoun.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rangers 5, Rays 2.
Rangers sixth. Josh Smith singles to left field. Eli White singles to shallow infield. Josh Smith to second. Marcus Semien singles to second base. Eli White to second. Josh Smith scores. Fielding error by Ryan Thompson. Corey Seager flies out to right center field to Brett Phillips. Marcus Semien to second. Eli White to third. Mitch Garver doubles to deep left field. Marcus Semien scores. Eli White scores. Kole Calhoun doubles to deep left field. Mitch Garver scores. Jonah Heim lines out to shallow right field to Taylor Walls. Nathaniel Lowe lines out to left center field to Brett Phillips.
4 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rangers 9, Rays 2.
Rays seventh. Isaac Paredes doubles to deep center field. Vidal Brujan walks. Kevin Kiermaier singles to left field. Vidal Brujan to second. Isaac Paredes scores. Wander Franco singles to shallow left field. Kevin Kiermaier to second. Vidal Brujan scores. Randy Arozarena singles to center field. Wander Franco to second. Kevin Kiermaier scores. Harold Ramirez pinch-hitting for Ji-Man Choi. Harold Ramirez strikes out swinging. Francisco Mejia grounds out to second base, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe. Randy Arozarena to second. Wander Franco to third. Taylor Walls grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 9, Rays 5.
