Rays first. Yandy Diaz singles to left center field. Wander Franco singles to shallow right field. Yandy Diaz to third. Jonathan Aranda strikes out swinging. Randy Arozarena reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Wander Franco out at second. Yandy Diaz scores. David Peralta pops out to shallow infield to Matt Chapman.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 1, Blue jays 0.
Rays third. Yandy Diaz singles to right center field. Wander Franco singles to left center field. Yandy Diaz to second. Jonathan Aranda singles to first base. Wander Franco to second. Yandy Diaz to third. Randy Arozarena reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jonathan Aranda out at second. Wander Franco to third. Yandy Diaz scores. David Peralta out on a sacrifice fly to shallow left field to Teoscar Hernandez. Wander Franco scores. Manuel Margot singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Randy Arozarena scores. Christian Bethancourt grounds out to shallow infield, Matt Chapman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 4, Blue jays 0.
Blue jays eighth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to shallow infield. Bo Bichette singles to shallow right field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Alejandro Kirk grounds out to shallow infield, Shawn Armstrong to Jonathan Aranda. Bo Bichette to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Teoscar Hernandez grounds out to shallow infield, Taylor Walls to Jonathan Aranda. Bo Bichette to third. Matt Chapman singles to left field. Bo Bichette scores. Danny Jansen grounds out to shallow infield, Wander Franco to Jonathan Aranda.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 4, Blue jays 2.
