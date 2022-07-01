Rays second. Kevin Kiermaier strikes out swinging. Harold Ramirez singles to left field. Josh Lowe doubles to left field. Harold Ramirez to third. Rene Pinto grounds out to shallow infield, Santiago Espinal to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Harold Ramirez scores. Brett Phillips hit by pitch. Yandy Diaz reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Brett Phillips out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rays 1, Blue jays 0.
Blue jays third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubles to left center field. Santiago Espinal grounds out to shallow infield, Yandy Diaz to Ji-Man Choi. Cavan Biggio doubles to deep center field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to third. George Springer walks. Bo Bichette doubles to deep right field. George Springer to third. Cavan Biggio scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubles to deep left field. Bo Bichette scores. George Springer scores. Alejandro Kirk doubles to shallow left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out on a foul tip. Raimel Tapia singles to second base. Alejandro Kirk to third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. walks. Raimel Tapia to second. Santiago Espinal reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Raimel Tapia out at third.
5 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Blue jays 5, Rays 1.
Rays fifth. Isaac Paredes grounds out to third base, Santiago Espinal to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Kevin Kiermaier singles to shallow infield. Harold Ramirez doubles to deep center field. Kevin Kiermaier scores. Josh Lowe grounds out to first base to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Harold Ramirez to third. Rene Pinto grounds out to shortstop, Bo Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 5, Rays 2.
Blue jays sixth. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to shallow center field. Santiago Espinal walks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to second. Cavan Biggio walks. Santiago Espinal to second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to third. George Springer singles to left field. Cavan Biggio to second. Santiago Espinal scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Bo Bichette flies out to Brett Phillips. George Springer to second. Cavan Biggio to third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Wander Franco to Ji-Man Choi. George Springer to third. Cavan Biggio scores. Alejandro Kirk flies out to deep right field to Brett Phillips.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 8, Rays 2.
Blue jays seventh. Teoscar Hernandez grounds out to shallow infield, Ji-Man Choi to David McKay. Raimel Tapia grounds out to first base to Ji-Man Choi. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homers to center field. Santiago Espinal grounds out to second base, Vidal Brujan to Ji-Man Choi.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 9, Rays 2.
