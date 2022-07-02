Rays first. Yandy Diaz doubles to right field. Wander Franco walks. Harold Ramirez hit by pitch. Wander Franco to second. Yandy Diaz to third. Ji-Man Choi grounds out to first base. Harold Ramirez out at second. Wander Franco to third. Yandy Diaz scores. Randy Arozarena strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 1, Blue jays 0.
Rays second. Isaac Paredes singles to left field. Taylor Walls flies out to shallow left field to Raimel Tapia. Francisco Mejia homers to right field. Isaac Paredes scores. Brett Phillips lines out to second base to Cavan Biggio. Yandy Diaz strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 3, Blue jays 0.
Blue jays second. Alejandro Kirk singles to shallow center field. Teoscar Hernandez singles to center field. Alejandro Kirk to second. Raimel Tapia out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Drew Rasmussen to Ji-Man Choi. Teoscar Hernandez to second. Alejandro Kirk to third. Matt Chapman out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Brett Phillips. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Alejandro Kirk scores. Santiago Espinal flies out to center field to Brett Phillips.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 3, Blue jays 1.
Rays third. Wander Franco singles to center field. Harold Ramirez singles to center field. Wander Franco to second. Ji-Man Choi walks. Harold Ramirez to second. Wander Franco to third. Randy Arozarena grounds out to shortstop. Ji-Man Choi out at second. Harold Ramirez to third. Wander Franco scores. Isaac Paredes doubles to deep right center field. Harold Ramirez scores. Taylor Walls singles to right field. Isaac Paredes scores. Francisco Mejia grounds out to shallow right field, Cavan Biggio to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 6, Blue jays 1.
Rays fifth. Harold Ramirez singles to left field. Ji-Man Choi strikes out swinging. Randy Arozarena singles to left field. Harold Ramirez to second. Isaac Paredes homers to left field. Randy Arozarena scores. Harold Ramirez scores. Taylor Walls grounds out to first base to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Francisco Mejia homers to right field. Brett Phillips grounds out to first base, Cavan Biggio to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 10, Blue jays 1.
Blue jays fifth. Raimel Tapia walks. Matt Chapman pops out to shallow infield to Yandy Diaz. Santiago Espinal doubles to deep right field. Raimel Tapia to third. Bradley Zimmer strikes out swinging. Cavan Biggio walks. Santiago Espinal to third. Raimel Tapia scores. Bo Bichette strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 10, Blue jays 2.
Rays sixth. Yandy Diaz walks. Wander Franco strikes out swinging. Harold Ramirez doubles to left field. Yandy Diaz scores. Ji-Man Choi strikes out swinging. Randy Arozarena strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 11, Blue jays 2.
Blue jays sixth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers to left field. Alejandro Kirk lines out to right field to Harold Ramirez. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Raimel Tapia grounds out to shallow infield, Dusten Knight to Ji-Man Choi.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 11, Blue jays 3.
Blue jays seventh. Matt Chapman pops out to Isaac Paredes. Santiago Espinal doubles to right field. Bradley Zimmer homers to right field. Santiago Espinal scores. Cavan Biggio flies out to deep right field to Harold Ramirez. Bo Bichette singles to center field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pops out to first base to Ji-Man Choi.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 11, Blue jays 5.
