Blue jays first. George Springer flies out to center field to Brett Phillips. Marcus Semien walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubles to deep left field. Marcus Semien to third. Bo Bichette homers to left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Marcus Semien scores. Teoscar Hernandez grounds out to first base to Jordan Luplow. Alejandro Kirk strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 3, Rays 0.
Blue jays third. George Springer strikes out swinging. Marcus Semien singles to right field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubles to deep left center field. Marcus Semien to third. Bo Bichette out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Manuel Margot. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Marcus Semien scores. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 4, Rays 0.
Rays fifth. Mike Zunino homers to left field. Jordan Luplow flies out to left field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Taylor Walls called out on strikes. Brett Phillips flies out to deep right center field to Teoscar Hernandez.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 4, Rays 1.
Blue jays fifth. Jake Lamb grounds out to shallow right field, Brandon Lowe to Jordan Luplow. George Springer singles to center field. Marcus Semien lines out to left field to Randy Arozarena. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks. George Springer to third. Bo Bichette singles to second base. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to second. George Springer scores. Teoscar Hernandez singles to center field. Bo Bichette to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Alejandro Kirk reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Bo Bichette out at third.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 6, Rays 1.
Rays eighth. Taylor Walls singles to center field. Brett Phillips homers to center field. Taylor Walls scores. Randy Arozarena strikes out swinging. Manuel Margot grounds out to shortstop, Jake Lamb to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Nelson Cruz flies out to deep left field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr..
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 6, Rays 3.