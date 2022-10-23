Southwest Baptist University700310
Tarleton St.737724

First Quarter

TSU_Kelley III 2 run (Guzman kick), 07:39

SBU_Carter 7 run (Turner kick), 02:25

Second Quarter

TSU_FG Guzman 30, 00:00

Third Quarter

TSU_Kelley III 4 run (Guzman kick), 07:38

Fourth Quarter

SBU_FG Turner 25, 08:14

TSU_Kelley III 10 run (Guzman kick), 02:58

SBUTSU
First downs1617
Rushes-yards35-6240-207
Passing22684
Comp-Att-Int21-28-215-21-0
Return Yards1824
Punts-Avg.4-29.85-42.6
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalty-Yards3-255-50
Time of Possession31:2728:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Southwest Baptist University, Ab. Carter 25-75, Ka. Ferguson 1-(minus 1), Co. Callis 9-(minus 12). Tarleton St., De. Kelley III 18-117, Br. Bridges 8-46, Be. Allen 9-31, De. Rosemond 3-9, On. Douglas 1-5, Team 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Southwest Baptist University, Co. Callis 21-28-2-226. Tarleton St., Be. Allen 15-21-0-84.

RECEIVING_Southwest Baptist University, Cu. Cuillard 5-73, Jo. Kent 4-69, Ro. Weaver 3-21, Pr. Carson 2-19, Ab. Carter 2-12, Ma. Manuel 2-9, Ky. Herrera 1-9, Ma. Bollin 1-8, Is. Scroggins 1-6. Tarleton St., Ja. Smith 2-27, Da. Cooper 2-16, Ke. Johnson 2-14, De. Kelley III 3-10, De. Miller 2-10, Ky. Taylor 1-5, An. Ware 2-4, Br. Bridges 1-(minus 2).

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

