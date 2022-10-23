|Southwest Baptist University
|7
|0
|0
|3
|—
|10
|Tarleton St.
|7
|3
|7
|7
|—
|24
First Quarter
TSU_Kelley III 2 run (Guzman kick), 07:39
SBU_Carter 7 run (Turner kick), 02:25
Second Quarter
TSU_FG Guzman 30, 00:00
Third Quarter
TSU_Kelley III 4 run (Guzman kick), 07:38
Fourth Quarter
SBU_FG Turner 25, 08:14
TSU_Kelley III 10 run (Guzman kick), 02:58
|SBU
|TSU
|First downs
|16
|17
|Rushes-yards
|35-62
|40-207
|Passing
|226
|84
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-28-2
|15-21-0
|Return Yards
|18
|24
|Punts-Avg.
|4-29.8
|5-42.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalty-Yards
|3-25
|5-50
|Time of Possession
|31:27
|28:33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Southwest Baptist University, Ab. Carter 25-75, Ka. Ferguson 1-(minus 1), Co. Callis 9-(minus 12). Tarleton St., De. Kelley III 18-117, Br. Bridges 8-46, Be. Allen 9-31, De. Rosemond 3-9, On. Douglas 1-5, Team 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Southwest Baptist University, Co. Callis 21-28-2-226. Tarleton St., Be. Allen 15-21-0-84.
RECEIVING_Southwest Baptist University, Cu. Cuillard 5-73, Jo. Kent 4-69, Ro. Weaver 3-21, Pr. Carson 2-19, Ab. Carter 2-12, Ma. Manuel 2-9, Ky. Herrera 1-9, Ma. Bollin 1-8, Is. Scroggins 1-6. Tarleton St., Ja. Smith 2-27, Da. Cooper 2-16, Ke. Johnson 2-14, De. Kelley III 3-10, De. Miller 2-10, Ky. Taylor 1-5, An. Ware 2-4, Br. Bridges 1-(minus 2).
