|MVSU
|0
|0
|7
|6
|—
|13
|Tarleton St.
|7
|9
|3
|10
|—
|29
First Quarter
TSU_Smith 10 pass from Allen (Guzman kick), 12:52
Second Quarter
TSU_FG Guzman 40, 08:27
TSU_Smith 5 pass from Allen (kick failed), 01:08
Third Quarter
MVSU_C.Johnson 8 run (Fernandez kick), 10:17
TSU_FG Guzman 46, 06:26
Fourth Quarter
TSU_FG Guzman 25, 14:57
TSU_Smith 2 pass from Allen (Guzman kick), 10:35
MVSU_Thomas 7 run (kick failed), 07:57
|MVSU
|TSU
|First downs
|19
|28
|Rushes-yards
|46-203
|42-202
|Passing
|70
|294
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-17-0
|23-39-0
|Return Yards
|9
|57
|Punts-Avg.
|6-45.3
|1-46.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|6-51
|3-35
|Time of Possession
|28:13
|31:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_MVSU, Ca. Johnson 23-83, Ja. Thomas 14-80, Ja. Eason 7-40, De. Fant 2-0. Tarleton St., De. Rosemond 13-111, On. Douglas 12-44, De. Kelley III 8-37, Ma. Buchanan 5-13, Be. Allen 2-3, Team 2-(minus 6).
PASSING_MVSU, Ja. Eason 9-17-0-70. Tarleton St., Be. Allen 23-39-0-294.
RECEIVING_MVSU, Do. Johnson III 2-31, Sy. Campbell 1-27, De. Wagoner 2-9, Ca. Gardner 1-2, Ja. Rankin 1-2, Ry. Whitaker 1-1, My. Hopson 1-(minus 2). Tarleton St., Ga. Douglas 5-126, Ja. Smith 11-95, Da. Cooper 4-58, An. Ware 2-11, Ma. Buchanan 1-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.