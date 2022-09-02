MVSU007613
Tarleton St.7931029

First Quarter

TSU_Smith 10 pass from Allen (Guzman kick), 12:52

Second Quarter

TSU_FG Guzman 40, 08:27

TSU_Smith 5 pass from Allen (kick failed), 01:08

Third Quarter

MVSU_C.Johnson 8 run (Fernandez kick), 10:17

TSU_FG Guzman 46, 06:26

Fourth Quarter

TSU_FG Guzman 25, 14:57

TSU_Smith 2 pass from Allen (Guzman kick), 10:35

MVSU_Thomas 7 run (kick failed), 07:57

MVSUTSU
First downs1928
Rushes-yards46-20342-202
Passing70294
Comp-Att-Int9-17-023-39-0
Return Yards957
Punts-Avg.6-45.31-46.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalty-Yards6-513-35
Time of Possession28:1331:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_MVSU, Ca. Johnson 23-83, Ja. Thomas 14-80, Ja. Eason 7-40, De. Fant 2-0. Tarleton St., De. Rosemond 13-111, On. Douglas 12-44, De. Kelley III 8-37, Ma. Buchanan 5-13, Be. Allen 2-3, Team 2-(minus 6).

PASSING_MVSU, Ja. Eason 9-17-0-70. Tarleton St., Be. Allen 23-39-0-294.

RECEIVING_MVSU, Do. Johnson III 2-31, Sy. Campbell 1-27, De. Wagoner 2-9, Ca. Gardner 1-2, Ja. Rankin 1-2, Ry. Whitaker 1-1, My. Hopson 1-(minus 2). Tarleton St., Ga. Douglas 5-126, Ja. Smith 11-95, Da. Cooper 4-58, An. Ware 2-11, Ma. Buchanan 1-4.

