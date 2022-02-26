LAMAR (2-25)
Reyes 0-0 3-4 3, Smith 3-6 0-2 6, Adams 1-7 2-2 5, Roberts 5-12 0-1 11, McClure 5-9 2-2 13, Catt 2-3 0-2 4, Nickerson 2-3 0-2 4, Ledet 1-3 0-0 3, Carpenter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-43 7-15 49.
TARLETON ST. (14-15)
Hicks 6-13 9-10 22, Bogues 2-4 1-2 6, Gipson 2-12 2-2 7, McDavid 3-7 0-0 8, Small 3-12 4-4 12, Daniel 0-1 0-0 0, Hopkins 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 17-50 16-19 57.
Halftime_Tarleton St. 31-20. 3-Point Goals_Lamar 4-14 (Ledet 1-2, Adams 1-3, McClure 1-4, Roberts 1-4, Smith 0-1), Tarleton St. 7-20 (McDavid 2-5, Small 2-7, Bogues 1-1, Hicks 1-3, Gipson 1-4). Rebounds_Lamar 29 (McClure 10), Tarleton St. 27 (Small 11). Assists_Lamar 11 (Catt 3), Tarleton St. 11 (Hicks 5). Total Fouls_Lamar 16, Tarleton St. 15. A_1,763 (2,400).