TARLETON ST. (13-11)
Gaddy 0-1 0-0 0, Bogues 1-5 0-0 2, Daniel 1-5 2-2 4, Williams 0-1 2-2 2, Hicks 7-13 8-9 22, Hopkins 2-4 4-7 8, Smith 6-8 2-2 19, Rushin 2-2 0-0 4, Clark 2-3 2-2 6, McDavid 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-44 20-24 69.
TEXAS-ARLINGTON (8-16)
Walker 1-8 2-3 4, Young 4-6 1-2 9, Gibson 6-14 0-0 14, Humphrey 0-3 2-4 2, Weaver 6-9 3-3 19, Wilson 4-6 1-2 9, Castro 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson-Cash 2-7 2-2 7, Cornish 0-0 0-0 0, Talbot 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 11-16 64.
Halftime_Texas-Arlington 29-24. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton St. 5-12 (Smith 5-7, Bogues 0-1, McDavid 0-1, Hicks 0-3), Texas-Arlington 7-23 (Weaver 4-5, Gibson 2-6, Johnson-Cash 1-6, Humphrey 0-1, Talbot 0-1, Castro 0-2, Walker 0-2). Fouled Out_Daniel, Wilson. Rebounds_Tarleton St. 23 (Hicks 6), Texas-Arlington 29 (Young 9). Assists_Tarleton St. 15 (Bogues 5), Texas-Arlington 15 (Gibson 6). Total Fouls_Tarleton St. 21, Texas-Arlington 21. A_423 (7,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.