TARLETON ST. (3-1)
Smith 3-8 2-2 8, Bogues 1-1 0-0 2, Daniel 5-7 3-3 13, Gatkuoth 0-2 0-0 0, Hicks 6-10 8-12 21, Williams 5-11 1-1 14, Hopkins 1-2 1-2 3, Rushin 0-0 0-0 0, Booker 1-1 5-5 7, Clark 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Gaddy 0-0 0-0 0, Winslow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 20-25 70.
BOSTON COLLEGE (3-2)
Bickerstaff 2-4 2-3 6, Penha 5-8 2-3 12, Ashton-Langford 2-6 1-2 5, Langford 0-1 3-4 3, Zackery 0-4 4-4 4, Kelley 2-5 0-0 5, Madsen 4-7 0-0 10, McGlockton 2-3 0-1 4, Mighty 1-3 3-9 5, Pemberton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-41 15-26 54.
Halftime_Tarleton St. 35-19. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton St. 4-11 (Williams 3-5, Hicks 1-3, Gatkuoth 0-1, Smith 0-2), Boston College 3-9 (Madsen 2-3, Kelley 1-2, Penha 0-1, Ashton-Langford 0-3). Fouled Out_Bogues, McGlockton. Rebounds_Tarleton St. 25 (Hicks 6), Boston College 25 (Bickerstaff, Mighty 5). Assists_Tarleton St. 9 (Hicks 3), Boston College 6 (Ashton-Langford 2). Total Fouls_Tarleton St. 27, Boston College 22. A_1,224 (3,000).
