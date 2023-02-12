TARLETON ST. (14-12)
Gaddy 0-0 1-2 1, Bogues 2-3 1-2 5, Daniel 2-3 5-6 10, Williams 3-7 1-1 8, Hicks 7-10 4-6 21, Booker 5-6 9-10 20, Smith 2-6 1-2 7, Rushin 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 22-37 23-31 75.
UTAH TECH (11-15)
Edmonds 1-2 1-2 3, Nicolds 3-3 6-8 13, Gonsalves 3-6 2-3 11, Gooden 2-9 4-4 9, Pope 2-6 4-4 9, Staine 3-7 0-0 9, Leter 5-9 5-5 17, Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Snoddy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-43 22-26 71.
Halftime_Tarleton St. 45-32. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton St. 8-15 (Hicks 3-4, Smith 2-4, Booker 1-1, Daniel 1-1, Williams 1-4, Bogues 0-1), Utah Tech 11-27 (Gonsalves 3-6, Staine 3-6, Leter 2-4, Nicolds 1-1, Pope 1-3, Gooden 1-6, Wright 0-1). Fouled Out_Williams, Rushin, Gooden, Pope. Rebounds_Tarleton St. 20 (Smith 5), Utah Tech 22 (Staine 5). Assists_Tarleton St. 15 (Hicks 6), Utah Tech 12 (Gooden 5). Total Fouls_Tarleton St. 24, Utah Tech 25. A_1,929 (4,779).
