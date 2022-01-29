TARLETON ST. (10-13)
Hicks 10-15 6-8 29, Bogues 5-6 2-4 13, Gipson 6-12 0-0 13, McDavid 2-4 2-2 8, Small 3-13 3-4 10, Moore 0-0 2-2 2, Hopkins 0-2 0-0 0, Jack 1-2 0-0 2, Levesque 0-0 0-2 0, Owens 0-0 0-0 0, Winslow 0-0 0-0 0, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Holden 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 27-54 17-24 79.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY (6-15)
Taylor 3-5 3-7 9, Adewunmi 2-6 0-0 6, X.Johnson 2-11 2-3 6, R.Nelson 3-5 2-4 9, J.Johnson 9-14 2-2 23, Otchere 3-3 3-4 9, M.Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Butters 1-1 0-0 2, Garcia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-46 12-20 64.
Halftime_Tarleton St. 42-26. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton St. 8-22 (Hicks 3-3, McDavid 2-4, Bogues 1-1, Gipson 1-5, Small 1-9), Texas Rio Grande Valley 6-21 (J.Johnson 3-6, Adewunmi 2-5, R.Nelson 1-2, M.Nelson 0-1, X.Johnson 0-7). Fouled Out_Small, Adewunmi. Rebounds_Tarleton St. 29 (Bogues, Gipson, Moore 5), Texas Rio Grande Valley 24 (J.Johnson 8). Assists_Tarleton St. 19 (Gipson 7), Texas Rio Grande Valley 13 (R.Nelson 10). Total Fouls_Tarleton St. 20, Texas Rio Grande Valley 21. A_1,453 (2,500).