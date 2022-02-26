|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAMAR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Reyes
|10
|0-0
|3-4
|1-2
|1
|0
|3
|Smith
|29
|3-6
|0-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|6
|Adams
|27
|1-7
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|5
|Roberts
|39
|5-12
|0-1
|0-4
|1
|3
|11
|McClure
|38
|5-9
|2-2
|3-10
|2
|4
|13
|Catt
|21
|2-3
|0-2
|0-1
|3
|1
|4
|Nickerson
|19
|2-3
|0-2
|1-5
|1
|3
|4
|Ledet
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Carpenter
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-43
|7-15
|6-29
|11
|16
|49
Percentages: FG .442, FT .467.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Ledet 1-2, Adams 1-3, McClure 1-4, Roberts 1-4, Smith 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Catt 2, Nickerson 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Roberts 7, Adams 6, Smith 2, Nickerson).
Steals: 7 (Roberts 3, Adams, Catt, Reyes, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TARLETON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hicks
|40
|6-13
|9-10
|2-5
|5
|4
|22
|Bogues
|24
|2-4
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|4
|6
|Gipson
|40
|2-12
|2-2
|3-3
|4
|2
|7
|McDavid
|40
|3-7
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|8
|Small
|31
|3-12
|4-4
|1-11
|1
|1
|12
|Daniel
|18
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Hopkins
|7
|1-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|17-50
|16-19
|8-27
|11
|15
|57
Percentages: FG .340, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (McDavid 2-5, Small 2-7, Bogues 1-1, Hicks 1-3, Gipson 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bogues, Hicks, Small).
Turnovers: 9 (Small 3, Hicks 2, McDavid 2, Daniel, Gipson).
Steals: 6 (Bogues 3, Gipson, Hopkins, McDavid).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Lamar
|20
|29
|—
|49
|Tarleton St.
|31
|26
|—
|57
A_1,763 (2,400).