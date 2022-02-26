FGFTReb
LAMARMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reyes100-03-41-2103
Smith293-60-21-4126
Adams271-72-20-2105
Roberts395-120-10-41311
McClure385-92-23-102413
Catt212-30-20-1314
Nickerson192-30-21-5134
Ledet161-30-00-1113
Carpenter10-00-00-0020
Totals20019-437-156-29111649

Percentages: FG .442, FT .467.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Ledet 1-2, Adams 1-3, McClure 1-4, Roberts 1-4, Smith 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Catt 2, Nickerson 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Roberts 7, Adams 6, Smith 2, Nickerson).

Steals: 7 (Roberts 3, Adams, Catt, Reyes, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TARLETON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hicks406-139-102-55422
Bogues242-41-21-2146
Gipson402-122-23-3427
McDavid403-70-01-3018
Small313-124-41-111112
Daniel180-10-00-2010
Hopkins71-10-10-1022
Totals20017-5016-198-27111557

Percentages: FG .340, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (McDavid 2-5, Small 2-7, Bogues 1-1, Hicks 1-3, Gipson 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bogues, Hicks, Small).

Turnovers: 9 (Small 3, Hicks 2, McDavid 2, Daniel, Gipson).

Steals: 6 (Bogues 3, Gipson, Hopkins, McDavid).

Technical Fouls: None.

Lamar202949
Tarleton St.312657

A_1,763 (2,400).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

