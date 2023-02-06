FGFTReb
TARLETON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gaddy60-10-01-1000
Bogues361-50-00-1532
Daniel211-52-21-2354
Williams220-12-20-3212
Hicks407-138-90-62322
Hopkins272-44-70-3218
Smith246-82-22-41419
Rushin92-20-00-1024
Clark82-32-20-1026
McDavid71-20-00-1002
Totals20022-4420-244-23152169

Percentages: FG .500, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Smith 5-7, Bogues 0-1, McDavid 0-1, Hicks 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Hicks 3, Bogues, Clark, McDavid, Rushin).

Turnovers: 19 (Hicks 4, Williams 4, Hopkins 3, Bogues 2, Clark 2, Daniel 2, Gaddy, Smith).

Steals: 10 (Daniel 3, Bogues 2, Smith 2, Clark, Hicks, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXAS-ARLINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Walker231-82-31-4024
Young224-61-22-9049
Gibson376-140-00-26214
Humphrey200-32-42-2232
Weaver346-93-31-31419
Wilson214-61-24-5159
Castro170-30-00-0110
Johnson-Cash142-72-21-4007
Cornish70-00-00-0300
Talbot50-10-00-0100
Totals20023-5711-1611-29152164

Percentages: FG .404, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Weaver 4-5, Gibson 2-6, Johnson-Cash 1-6, Humphrey 0-1, Talbot 0-1, Castro 0-2, Walker 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Wilson).

Turnovers: 17 (Cornish 4, Castro 3, Gibson 3, Humphrey 2, Young 2, Johnson-Cash, Weaver, Wilson).

Steals: 6 (Gibson 2, Humphrey 2, Weaver 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tarleton St.244569
Texas-Arlington293564

A_423 (7,000).

