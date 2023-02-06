|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TARLETON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gaddy
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Bogues
|36
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|3
|2
|Daniel
|21
|1-5
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|5
|4
|Williams
|22
|0-1
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|2
|Hicks
|40
|7-13
|8-9
|0-6
|2
|3
|22
|Hopkins
|27
|2-4
|4-7
|0-3
|2
|1
|8
|Smith
|24
|6-8
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|4
|19
|Rushin
|9
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Clark
|8
|2-3
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|McDavid
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|22-44
|20-24
|4-23
|15
|21
|69
Percentages: FG .500, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Smith 5-7, Bogues 0-1, McDavid 0-1, Hicks 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Hicks 3, Bogues, Clark, McDavid, Rushin).
Turnovers: 19 (Hicks 4, Williams 4, Hopkins 3, Bogues 2, Clark 2, Daniel 2, Gaddy, Smith).
Steals: 10 (Daniel 3, Bogues 2, Smith 2, Clark, Hicks, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS-ARLINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Walker
|23
|1-8
|2-3
|1-4
|0
|2
|4
|Young
|22
|4-6
|1-2
|2-9
|0
|4
|9
|Gibson
|37
|6-14
|0-0
|0-2
|6
|2
|14
|Humphrey
|20
|0-3
|2-4
|2-2
|2
|3
|2
|Weaver
|34
|6-9
|3-3
|1-3
|1
|4
|19
|Wilson
|21
|4-6
|1-2
|4-5
|1
|5
|9
|Castro
|17
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Johnson-Cash
|14
|2-7
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|7
|Cornish
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|Talbot
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-57
|11-16
|11-29
|15
|21
|64
Percentages: FG .404, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Weaver 4-5, Gibson 2-6, Johnson-Cash 1-6, Humphrey 0-1, Talbot 0-1, Castro 0-2, Walker 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Wilson).
Turnovers: 17 (Cornish 4, Castro 3, Gibson 3, Humphrey 2, Young 2, Johnson-Cash, Weaver, Wilson).
Steals: 6 (Gibson 2, Humphrey 2, Weaver 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Tarleton St.
|24
|45
|—
|69
|Texas-Arlington
|29
|35
|—
|64
A_423 (7,000).
