|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TARLETON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Smith
|24
|3-8
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|3
|8
|Bogues
|19
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|5
|2
|Daniel
|34
|5-7
|3-3
|0-2
|1
|2
|13
|Gatkuoth
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks
|31
|6-10
|8-12
|1-6
|3
|4
|21
|Williams
|30
|5-11
|1-1
|0-4
|1
|2
|14
|Hopkins
|19
|1-2
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|Rushin
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|0
|Booker
|8
|1-1
|5-5
|0-0
|0
|1
|7
|Clark
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Brown
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Gaddy
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Winslow
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-45
|20-25
|5-25
|9
|27
|70
Percentages: FG .511, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Williams 3-5, Hicks 1-3, Gatkuoth 0-1, Smith 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark 2).
Turnovers: 9 (Hicks 5, Daniel 2, Smith 2).
Steals: 9 (Bogues 2, Gatkuoth 2, Smith 2, Clark, Hicks, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON COLLEGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bickerstaff
|22
|2-4
|2-3
|2-5
|0
|4
|6
|Penha
|31
|5-8
|2-3
|0-4
|1
|3
|12
|Ashton-Langford
|22
|2-6
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|4
|5
|Langford
|17
|0-1
|3-4
|0-3
|0
|0
|3
|Zackery
|35
|0-4
|4-4
|1-2
|1
|2
|4
|Kelley
|24
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|5
|Madsen
|23
|4-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|10
|McGlockton
|16
|2-3
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|5
|4
|Mighty
|8
|1-3
|3-9
|3-5
|1
|1
|5
|Pemberton
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-41
|15-26
|7-25
|6
|22
|54
Percentages: FG .439, FT .577.
3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Madsen 2-3, Kelley 1-2, Penha 0-1, Ashton-Langford 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Langford, Mighty).
Turnovers: 20 (McGlockton 5, Ashton-Langford 3, Kelley 3, Penha 3, Bickerstaff 2, Langford 2, Madsen, Zackery).
Steals: 5 (Penha 2, Bickerstaff, Kelley, Zackery).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Tarleton St.
|35
|35
|—
|70
|Boston College
|19
|35
|—
|54
A_1,224 (3,000).
