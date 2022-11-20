FGFTReb
TARLETON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Smith243-82-22-5138
Bogues191-10-01-1252
Daniel345-73-30-21213
Gatkuoth90-20-01-2000
Hicks316-108-121-63421
Williams305-111-10-41214
Hopkins191-21-20-0123
Rushin110-00-00-2040
Booker81-15-50-0017
Clark81-30-00-2012
Brown50-00-00-1020
Gaddy10-00-00-0010
Winslow10-00-00-0000
Totals20023-4520-255-2592770

Percentages: FG .511, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Williams 3-5, Hicks 1-3, Gatkuoth 0-1, Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark 2).

Turnovers: 9 (Hicks 5, Daniel 2, Smith 2).

Steals: 9 (Bogues 2, Gatkuoth 2, Smith 2, Clark, Hicks, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BOSTON COLLEGEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bickerstaff222-42-32-5046
Penha315-82-30-41312
Ashton-Langford222-61-21-4245
Langford170-13-40-3003
Zackery350-44-41-2124
Kelley242-50-00-2125
Madsen234-70-00-00010
McGlockton162-30-10-0054
Mighty81-33-93-5115
Pemberton20-00-00-0010
Totals20018-4115-267-2562254

Percentages: FG .439, FT .577.

3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Madsen 2-3, Kelley 1-2, Penha 0-1, Ashton-Langford 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Langford, Mighty).

Turnovers: 20 (McGlockton 5, Ashton-Langford 3, Kelley 3, Penha 3, Bickerstaff 2, Langford 2, Madsen, Zackery).

Steals: 5 (Penha 2, Bickerstaff, Kelley, Zackery).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tarleton St.353570
Boston College193554

A_1,224 (3,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

