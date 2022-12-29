|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS-ARLINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Walker
|25
|3-10
|4-4
|3-6
|0
|2
|10
|Wilson
|21
|1-1
|5-7
|0-1
|2
|5
|7
|Gibson
|22
|5-13
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|4
|15
|Humphrey
|31
|2-6
|2-4
|0-3
|4
|2
|6
|Weaver
|33
|2-5
|6-6
|2-5
|2
|4
|11
|Johnson-Cash
|20
|2-6
|0-0
|2-8
|1
|4
|6
|Anderson
|18
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|3
|Talbot
|16
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Domingos
|11
|2-2
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|1
|5
|Castro
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-52
|21-26
|9-29
|10
|26
|63
Percentages: FG .346, FT .808.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Gibson 2-5, Johnson-Cash 2-6, Weaver 1-2, Anderson 1-4, Humphrey 0-2, Walker 0-2, Talbot 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 2, Humphrey, Weaver).
Turnovers: 16 (Gibson 4, Domingos 3, Talbot 3, Humphrey 2, Anderson, Johnson-Cash, Walker, Wilson).
Steals: 4 (Gibson, Humphrey, Walker, Weaver).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TARLETON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gaddy
|29
|2-3
|0-1
|3-8
|5
|3
|4
|Smith
|17
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|6
|Bogues
|23
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|4
|0
|Daniel
|40
|2-4
|6-10
|1-5
|3
|2
|11
|Williams
|26
|7-15
|3-3
|1-1
|0
|5
|21
|McDavid
|29
|3-7
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|9
|Booker
|19
|4-7
|7-11
|0-3
|2
|3
|15
|Brown
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|2
|Hopkins
|5
|1-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Archibald
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Jones
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-47
|18-28
|7-26
|15
|24
|70
Percentages: FG .489, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Williams 4-8, Daniel 1-1, McDavid 1-2, Bogues 0-1, Smith 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Daniel 2, Gaddy 2).
Turnovers: 12 (Bogues 3, McDavid 3, Hopkins 2, Daniel, Gaddy, Smith, Williams).
Steals: 8 (Williams 3, Daniel 2, Gaddy 2, Bogues).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas-Arlington
|16
|47
|—
|63
|Tarleton St.
|31
|39
|—
|70
A_1,533 (2,400).
