FGFTReb
TEXAS-ARLINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Walker253-104-43-60210
Wilson211-15-70-1257
Gibson225-133-40-11415
Humphrey312-62-40-3426
Weaver332-56-62-52411
Johnson-Cash202-60-02-8146
Anderson181-50-01-3023
Talbot160-40-00-0020
Domingos112-21-11-2015
Castro30-00-00-0000
Totals20018-5221-269-29102663

Percentages: FG .346, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Gibson 2-5, Johnson-Cash 2-6, Weaver 1-2, Anderson 1-4, Humphrey 0-2, Walker 0-2, Talbot 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 2, Humphrey, Weaver).

Turnovers: 16 (Gibson 4, Domingos 3, Talbot 3, Humphrey 2, Anderson, Johnson-Cash, Walker, Wilson).

Steals: 4 (Gibson, Humphrey, Walker, Weaver).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TARLETON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gaddy292-30-13-8534
Smith173-60-00-3226
Bogues230-20-00-2340
Daniel402-46-101-53211
Williams267-153-31-10521
McDavid293-72-20-0039
Booker194-77-110-32315
Brown71-20-02-2002
Hopkins51-10-10-1012
Archibald40-00-00-0010
Jones10-00-00-1000
Totals20023-4718-287-26152470

Percentages: FG .489, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Williams 4-8, Daniel 1-1, McDavid 1-2, Bogues 0-1, Smith 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Daniel 2, Gaddy 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Bogues 3, McDavid 3, Hopkins 2, Daniel, Gaddy, Smith, Williams).

Steals: 8 (Williams 3, Daniel 2, Gaddy 2, Bogues).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas-Arlington164763
Tarleton St.313970

A_1,533 (2,400).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

