ABILENE CHRISTIANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Pleasant333-84-74-101210
Simmons292-81-20-5436
Allen316-111-64-60314
Cameron203-52-21-3249
Daniels322-50-00-1555
Dibba256-132-21-42414
Jackson110-20-20-0120
Steele101-20-00-0013
Madden60-10-00-1000
Bettiol31-20-00-1002
Totals20024-5710-2110-31152463

Percentages: FG .421, FT .476.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Cameron 1-2, Daniels 1-2, Steele 1-2, Simmons 1-3, Allen 1-6, Dibba 0-1, Pleasant 0-1, Jackson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (Cameron 3, Jackson 3, Simmons 3, Allen, Daniels, Pleasant).

Steals: 7 (Daniels 2, Simmons 2, Allen, Dibba, Pleasant).

Technical Fouls: None.

TARLETON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown81-22-20-1004
Gaddy100-10-00-1220
Bogues404-74-53-90212
Daniel374-75-80-14313
Williams374-95-72-80215
Smith305-92-40-53415
Booker191-59-100-11111
Clark181-50-01-6252
Hopkins10-00-00-0000
Totals20020-4527-366-32121972

Percentages: FG .444, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Smith 3-5, Williams 2-2, Bogues 0-1, Booker 0-1, Daniel 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bogues, Clark, Williams).

Turnovers: 12 (Smith 4, Daniel 2, Williams 2, Booker, Brown, Gaddy, Hopkins).

Steals: 7 (Bogues 2, Daniel 2, Smith 2, Brown).

Technical Fouls: None.

Abilene Christian273663
Tarleton St.284472

A_1,424 (2,400).

