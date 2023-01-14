|FG
|Reb
|ABILENE CHRISTIAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pleasant
|33
|3-8
|4-7
|4-10
|1
|2
|10
|Simmons
|29
|2-8
|1-2
|0-5
|4
|3
|6
|Allen
|31
|6-11
|1-6
|4-6
|0
|3
|14
|Cameron
|20
|3-5
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|4
|9
|Daniels
|32
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|5
|5
|Dibba
|25
|6-13
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|4
|14
|Jackson
|11
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Steele
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Madden
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Bettiol
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-57
|10-21
|10-31
|15
|24
|63
Percentages: FG .421, FT .476.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Cameron 1-2, Daniels 1-2, Steele 1-2, Simmons 1-3, Allen 1-6, Dibba 0-1, Pleasant 0-1, Jackson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 12 (Cameron 3, Jackson 3, Simmons 3, Allen, Daniels, Pleasant).
Steals: 7 (Daniels 2, Simmons 2, Allen, Dibba, Pleasant).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TARLETON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|8
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Gaddy
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|Bogues
|40
|4-7
|4-5
|3-9
|0
|2
|12
|Daniel
|37
|4-7
|5-8
|0-1
|4
|3
|13
|Williams
|37
|4-9
|5-7
|2-8
|0
|2
|15
|Smith
|30
|5-9
|2-4
|0-5
|3
|4
|15
|Booker
|19
|1-5
|9-10
|0-1
|1
|1
|11
|Clark
|18
|1-5
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|5
|2
|Hopkins
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-45
|27-36
|6-32
|12
|19
|72
Percentages: FG .444, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Smith 3-5, Williams 2-2, Bogues 0-1, Booker 0-1, Daniel 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bogues, Clark, Williams).
Turnovers: 12 (Smith 4, Daniel 2, Williams 2, Booker, Brown, Gaddy, Hopkins).
Steals: 7 (Bogues 2, Daniel 2, Smith 2, Brown).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Abilene Christian
|27
|36
|—
|63
|Tarleton St.
|28
|44
|—
|72
A_1,424 (2,400).
