FGFTReb
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Freeman121-30-00-0152
D.Williams374-63-40-56412
Holiman163-60-11-1547
Johnston345-141-11-11114
Johnson334-103-82-21313
Ward221-10-00-5102
Brashear171-30-00-3023
Jackson176-92-21-30417
Zdor120-00-00-3010
Totals20025-529-165-23152470

Percentages: FG .481, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Jackson 3-6, Johnston 3-10, Johnson 2-5, Brashear 1-3, D.Williams 1-3, Holiman 1-3, Freeman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (D.Williams 2, Ward).

Turnovers: 16 (Holiman 5, D.Williams 3, Johnson 2, Johnston 2, Zdor 2, Jackson, Ward).

Steals: 3 (D.Williams 2, Holiman).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TARLETON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Clark52-20-01-3004
Bogues377-93-50-25317
Daniel311-60-01-2442
L.Williams201-11-20-3133
Hicks394-108-83-81218
Smith347-1511-114-81426
Rushin181-30-01-7232
Booker91-50-00-0012
Hopkins60-10-00-0010
McDavid10-00-00-0000
Totals20024-5223-2610-33142174

Percentages: FG .462, FT .885.

3-Point Goals: 3-7, .429 (Hicks 2-3, Smith 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bogues).

Turnovers: 10 (Hicks 3, Bogues 2, Smith 2, Hopkins, L.Williams, Rushin).

Steals: 7 (Bogues 2, Smith 2, Daniel, Hicks, Rushin).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas Rio Grande Valley284270
Tarleton St.314374

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you