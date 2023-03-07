|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Freeman
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|5
|2
|D.Williams
|37
|4-6
|3-4
|0-5
|6
|4
|12
|Holiman
|16
|3-6
|0-1
|1-1
|5
|4
|7
|Johnston
|34
|5-14
|1-1
|1-1
|1
|1
|14
|Johnson
|33
|4-10
|3-8
|2-2
|1
|3
|13
|Ward
|22
|1-1
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|0
|2
|Brashear
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|3
|Jackson
|17
|6-9
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|4
|17
|Zdor
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-52
|9-16
|5-23
|15
|24
|70
Percentages: FG .481, FT .563.
3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Jackson 3-6, Johnston 3-10, Johnson 2-5, Brashear 1-3, D.Williams 1-3, Holiman 1-3, Freeman 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (D.Williams 2, Ward).
Turnovers: 16 (Holiman 5, D.Williams 3, Johnson 2, Johnston 2, Zdor 2, Jackson, Ward).
Steals: 3 (D.Williams 2, Holiman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TARLETON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Clark
|5
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|4
|Bogues
|37
|7-9
|3-5
|0-2
|5
|3
|17
|Daniel
|31
|1-6
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|4
|2
|L.Williams
|20
|1-1
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|3
|Hicks
|39
|4-10
|8-8
|3-8
|1
|2
|18
|Smith
|34
|7-15
|11-11
|4-8
|1
|4
|26
|Rushin
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|3
|2
|Booker
|9
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Hopkins
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|McDavid
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-52
|23-26
|10-33
|14
|21
|74
Percentages: FG .462, FT .885.
3-Point Goals: 3-7, .429 (Hicks 2-3, Smith 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Bogues).
Turnovers: 10 (Hicks 3, Bogues 2, Smith 2, Hopkins, L.Williams, Rushin).
Steals: 7 (Bogues 2, Smith 2, Daniel, Hicks, Rushin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|28
|42
|—
|70
|Tarleton St.
|31
|43
|—
|74
.
