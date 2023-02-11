FGFTReb
TARLETON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gaddy30-01-20-0001
Bogues292-31-21-4145
Daniel392-35-60-45210
Williams213-71-10-1058
Hicks387-104-60-46121
Booker295-69-100-12420
Smith222-61-20-5137
Rushin151-21-21-1053
Totals20022-3723-312-20152475

Percentages: FG .595, FT .742.

3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Hicks 3-4, Smith 2-4, Booker 1-1, Daniel 1-1, Williams 1-4, Bogues 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Daniel, Gaddy).

Turnovers: 13 (Hicks 4, Booker 3, Bogues 2, Smith 2, Rushin, Williams).

Steals: 7 (Bogues 2, Daniel 2, Booker, Hicks, Rushin).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAH TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Edmonds111-21-21-2033
Nicolds343-36-82-32413
Gonsalves383-62-31-22211
Gooden372-94-41-3559
Pope212-64-40-3259
Staine263-70-00-5029
Leter245-95-51-21317
Wright50-10-00-2010
Snoddy40-00-00-0000
Totals20019-4322-266-22122571

Percentages: FG .442, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Gonsalves 3-6, Staine 3-6, Leter 2-4, Nicolds 1-1, Pope 1-3, Gooden 1-6, Wright 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Leter).

Turnovers: 17 (Gooden 7, Leter 3, Edmonds 2, Pope 2, Nicolds, Snoddy, Staine).

Steals: 4 (Staine 2, Nicolds, Pope).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tarleton St.453075
Utah Tech323971

A_1,929 (4,779).

