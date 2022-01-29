|FG
|Reb
|TARLETON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hicks
|38
|10-15
|6-8
|0-4
|2
|4
|29
|Bogues
|37
|5-6
|2-4
|4-5
|6
|3
|13
|Gipson
|38
|6-12
|0-0
|2-5
|7
|1
|13
|McDavid
|28
|2-4
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|8
|Small
|24
|3-13
|3-4
|1-4
|2
|5
|10
|Moore
|20
|0-0
|2-2
|3-5
|1
|2
|2
|Hopkins
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Jack
|2
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Levesque
|2
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Owens
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Winslow
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Bryant
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Holden
|1
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|27-54
|17-24
|11-29
|19
|20
|79
Percentages: FG .500, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Hicks 3-3, McDavid 2-4, Bogues 1-1, Gipson 1-5, Small 1-9).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Bogues).
Turnovers: 11 (Gipson 4, Hicks 3, Small 2, McDavid, Moore).
Steals: 6 (Bogues 2, Hicks 2, Gipson, Small).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Taylor
|22
|3-5
|3-7
|3-7
|0
|4
|9
|Adewunmi
|24
|2-6
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|5
|6
|X.Johnson
|40
|2-11
|2-3
|0-0
|2
|2
|6
|R.Nelson
|40
|3-5
|2-4
|1-1
|10
|3
|9
|J.Johnson
|40
|9-14
|2-2
|0-8
|1
|1
|23
|Otchere
|18
|3-3
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|3
|9
|M.Nelson
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Butters
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Garcia
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-46
|12-20
|5-24
|13
|21
|64
Percentages: FG .500, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (J.Johnson 3-6, Adewunmi 2-5, R.Nelson 1-2, M.Nelson 0-1, X.Johnson 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Otchere 2, Adewunmi, Taylor).
Turnovers: 16 (J.Johnson 8, R.Nelson 3, M.Nelson 2, Taylor 2, Otchere).
Steals: 5 (X.Johnson 2, Adewunmi, J.Johnson, Otchere).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Tarleton St.
|42
|37
|—
|79
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|26
|38
|—
|64
A_1,453 (2,500).