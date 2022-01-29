FGFTReb
TARLETON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hicks3810-156-80-42429
Bogues375-62-44-56313
Gipson386-120-02-57113
McDavid282-42-20-3118
Small243-133-41-42510
Moore200-02-23-5122
Hopkins50-20-00-1020
Jack21-20-01-1002
Levesque20-00-20-0000
Owens20-00-00-1000
Winslow20-00-00-0010
Bryant10-00-00-0000
Holden10-02-20-0012
Totals20027-5417-2411-29192079

Percentages: FG .500, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Hicks 3-3, McDavid 2-4, Bogues 1-1, Gipson 1-5, Small 1-9).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bogues).

Turnovers: 11 (Gipson 4, Hicks 3, Small 2, McDavid, Moore).

Steals: 6 (Bogues 2, Hicks 2, Gipson, Small).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Taylor223-53-73-7049
Adewunmi242-60-00-5056
X.Johnson402-112-30-0226
R.Nelson403-52-41-11039
J.Johnson409-142-20-81123
Otchere183-33-41-2039
M.Nelson80-10-00-1010
Butters61-10-00-0022
Garcia20-00-00-0000
Totals20023-4612-205-24132164

Percentages: FG .500, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (J.Johnson 3-6, Adewunmi 2-5, R.Nelson 1-2, M.Nelson 0-1, X.Johnson 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Otchere 2, Adewunmi, Taylor).

Turnovers: 16 (J.Johnson 8, R.Nelson 3, M.Nelson 2, Taylor 2, Otchere).

Steals: 5 (X.Johnson 2, Adewunmi, J.Johnson, Otchere).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tarleton St.423779
Texas Rio Grande Valley263864

A_1,453 (2,500).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

