TCU7139736
Houston3100013

First Quarter

TCU_Thompson 33 pass from C.Morris (Kell kick), 13:29.

HOU_FG Martin 44, 10:06.

Second Quarter

TCU_FG Kell 40, 7:08.

TCU_FG Kell 53, 5:37.

HOU_Golden 98 kickoff return (Martin kick), 5:21.

TCU_E.Bailey 16 run (Kell kick), 2:58.

HOU_FG Martin 44, :56.

Third Quarter

TCU_Sa.Williams 31 pass from C.Morris (kick failed), 12:29.

TCU_FG Kell 37, 3:47.

Fourth Quarter

TCU_Sanders 18 run (Kell kick), 2:55.

TCUHOU
First downs3411
Total Net Yards564265
Rushes-yards51-25027-40
Passing314225
Punt Returns1-01--1
Kickoff Returns1-286-201
Interceptions Ret.2-11-35
Comp-Att-Int24-37-117-35-2
Sacked-Yards Lost3-166-35
Punts2-44.04-46.0
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards7-757-60
Time of Possession34:0725:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_TCU, E.Bailey 23-126, Morris 12-53, Sanders 8-48, Battle 1-10, Earle 1-9, Wren 2-5, S.Williams 1-3, Cook 1-2, Bech 2-(minus 6). Houston, Sneed 10-36, P.Jenkins 4-15, Campbell 1-0, D.Smith 12-(minus 11).

PASSING_TCU, Morris 24-37-1-314. Houston, D.Smith 17-35-2-225.

RECEIVING_TCU, Richardson 6-60, S.Williams 3-54, Robinson 3-47, Everhart 3-45, E.Bailey 3-23, Wiley 2-14, Thompson 1-33, Bech 1-26, Curtis 1-7, Wren 1-5. Houston, Brown 5-99, Golden 4-56, Manjack 4-50, Sneed 2-9, S.Johnson 1-8, O'Laughlin 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_TCU, Kell 50, Kell 50. Houston, Martin 48.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

