|TCU
|7
|13
|9
|7
|—
|36
|Houston
|3
|10
|0
|0
|—
|13
First Quarter
TCU_Thompson 33 pass from C.Morris (Kell kick), 13:29.
HOU_FG Martin 44, 10:06.
Second Quarter
TCU_FG Kell 40, 7:08.
TCU_FG Kell 53, 5:37.
HOU_Golden 98 kickoff return (Martin kick), 5:21.
TCU_E.Bailey 16 run (Kell kick), 2:58.
HOU_FG Martin 44, :56.
Third Quarter
TCU_Sa.Williams 31 pass from C.Morris (kick failed), 12:29.
TCU_FG Kell 37, 3:47.
Fourth Quarter
TCU_Sanders 18 run (Kell kick), 2:55.
|TCU
|HOU
|First downs
|34
|11
|Total Net Yards
|564
|265
|Rushes-yards
|51-250
|27-40
|Passing
|314
|225
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|1--1
|Kickoff Returns
|1-28
|6-201
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-1
|1-35
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-37-1
|17-35-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-16
|6-35
|Punts
|2-44.0
|4-46.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-75
|7-60
|Time of Possession
|34:07
|25:53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_TCU, E.Bailey 23-126, Morris 12-53, Sanders 8-48, Battle 1-10, Earle 1-9, Wren 2-5, S.Williams 1-3, Cook 1-2, Bech 2-(minus 6). Houston, Sneed 10-36, P.Jenkins 4-15, Campbell 1-0, D.Smith 12-(minus 11).
PASSING_TCU, Morris 24-37-1-314. Houston, D.Smith 17-35-2-225.
RECEIVING_TCU, Richardson 6-60, S.Williams 3-54, Robinson 3-47, Everhart 3-45, E.Bailey 3-23, Wiley 2-14, Thompson 1-33, Bech 1-26, Curtis 1-7, Wren 1-5. Houston, Brown 5-99, Golden 4-56, Manjack 4-50, Sneed 2-9, S.Johnson 1-8, O'Laughlin 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_TCU, Kell 50, Kell 50. Houston, Martin 48.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.