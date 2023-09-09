Nicholls03306
TCU141001741

First Quarter

TCU_Nowell 24 punt return (Kell kick), 10:35.

TCU_Morris 32 run (Kell kick), 1:00.

Second Quarter

TCU_J.Robinson 14 pass from Morris (Kell kick), 10:43.

NICH_FG Lasseigne 40, :31.

TCU_FG Kell 57, :00.

Third Quarter

NICH_FG Lasseigne 47, 2:51.

Fourth Quarter

TCU_Biddle 4 pass from Morris (Kell kick), 10:15.

TCU_FG Kell 41, 6:32.

TCU_J.Bailey 34 pass from Hoover (Kell kick), :48.

NICHTCU
First downs1522
Total Net Yards263435
Rushes-yards39-8637-129
Passing177306
Punt Returns1-64-108
Kickoff Returns3-563-64
Interceptions Ret.1-01-0
Comp-Att-Int17-36-127-32-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-190-0
Punts7-33.03-42.0
Fumbles-Lost1-11-1
Penalties-Yards7-455-50
Time of Possession35:2724:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Nicholls, Guggenheim 14-38, Spears 10-35, Albert 5-13, Dalmado 2-9, Matthews 1-4, McQuaide 7-(minus 13). TCU, E.Bailey 19-67, Morris 6-63, Sanders 5-13, Battle 1-(minus 1), Wren 2-(minus 1), Robinson 1-(minus 3), Everhart 2-(minus 3), Hoover 1-(minus 6).

PASSING_Nicholls, McQuaide 17-36-1-177. TCU, Morris 25-29-0-256, Hoover 2-3-1-50.

RECEIVING_Nicholls, Lemay 8-100, Montgomery 3-43, Matthews 2-8, Brown 1-15, Negrotto 1-8, Hebb 1-4, Albert 1-(minus 1). TCU, Thompson 8-92, Robinson 5-39, J.Bailey 2-57, Wiley 2-6, Richardson 1-24, Earle 1-19, E.Bailey 1-16, Rogers 1-16, Battle 1-11, Sanders 1-8, Bech 1-6, Everhart 1-5, Biddle 1-4, Allen 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you