|Nicholls
|0
|3
|3
|0
|—
|6
|TCU
|14
|10
|0
|17
|—
|41
First Quarter
TCU_Nowell 24 punt return (Kell kick), 10:35.
TCU_Morris 32 run (Kell kick), 1:00.
Second Quarter
TCU_J.Robinson 14 pass from Morris (Kell kick), 10:43.
NICH_FG Lasseigne 40, :31.
TCU_FG Kell 57, :00.
Third Quarter
NICH_FG Lasseigne 47, 2:51.
Fourth Quarter
TCU_Biddle 4 pass from Morris (Kell kick), 10:15.
TCU_FG Kell 41, 6:32.
TCU_J.Bailey 34 pass from Hoover (Kell kick), :48.
|NICH
|TCU
|First downs
|15
|22
|Total Net Yards
|263
|435
|Rushes-yards
|39-86
|37-129
|Passing
|177
|306
|Punt Returns
|1-6
|4-108
|Kickoff Returns
|3-56
|3-64
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-36-1
|27-32-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-19
|0-0
|Punts
|7-33.0
|3-42.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-45
|5-50
|Time of Possession
|35:27
|24:33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Nicholls, Guggenheim 14-38, Spears 10-35, Albert 5-13, Dalmado 2-9, Matthews 1-4, McQuaide 7-(minus 13). TCU, E.Bailey 19-67, Morris 6-63, Sanders 5-13, Battle 1-(minus 1), Wren 2-(minus 1), Robinson 1-(minus 3), Everhart 2-(minus 3), Hoover 1-(minus 6).
PASSING_Nicholls, McQuaide 17-36-1-177. TCU, Morris 25-29-0-256, Hoover 2-3-1-50.
RECEIVING_Nicholls, Lemay 8-100, Montgomery 3-43, Matthews 2-8, Brown 1-15, Negrotto 1-8, Hebb 1-4, Albert 1-(minus 1). TCU, Thompson 8-92, Robinson 5-39, J.Bailey 2-57, Wiley 2-6, Richardson 1-24, Earle 1-19, E.Bailey 1-16, Rogers 1-16, Battle 1-11, Sanders 1-8, Bech 1-6, Everhart 1-5, Biddle 1-4, Allen 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
