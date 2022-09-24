TCU141401442
SMU01471334

First Quarter

TCU_S.Williams 19 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 12:33.

TCU_Miller 28 run (Kell kick), :51.

Second Quarter

SMU_Siggers 1 run (C.Rogers kick), 11:18.

TCU_J.Wiley 8 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 9:16.

TCU_D.Davis 80 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 6:39.

SMU_Rice 19 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 1:57.

Third Quarter

SMU_Siggers 1 run (C.Rogers kick), 3:33.

Fourth Quarter

TCU_Demercado 1 run (Kell kick), 8:14.

SMU_Siggers 2 run (pass failed), 5:14.

TCU_Demercado 63 run (Kell kick), 2:31.

SMU_J.Bailey 35 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 1:04.

A_35,569.

TCUSMU
First downs2127
Total Net Yards487476
Rushes-yards35-19137-104
Passing296372
Punt Returns1-150-0
Kickoff Returns3-850-0
Interceptions Ret.2-320-0
Comp-Att-Int23-30-027-49-2
Sacked-Yards Lost5-423-15
Punts4-37.54-49.25
Fumbles-Lost1-01-0
Penalties-Yards10-943-25
Time of Possession31:1828:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_TCU, Miller 17-142, Demercado 6-64, (Team) 2-(minus 4), Duggan 10-(minus 11). SMU, Siggers 19-60, Gardner 9-39, Wheaton 2-4, Mordecai 6-4, Upshaw 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_TCU, Duggan 22-29-0-278, Barber 1-1-0-18. SMU, Mordecai 27-49-2-372.

RECEIVING_TCU, Barber 4-26, Davis 3-78, S.Williams 3-44, Henderson 3-31, Johnston 3-29, Wiley 2-20, Battle 1-19, Demercado 1-18, Hudson 1-18, Miller 1-10, Spivey 1-3. SMU, Bailey 8-163, Rice 6-74, Dixon 3-48, Corrales 3-40, Maryland 3-36, Siggers 2-8, Knox 1-4, Gardner 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you