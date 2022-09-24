|TCU
|14
|14
|0
|14
|—
|42
|SMU
|0
|14
|7
|13
|—
|34
First Quarter
TCU_S.Williams 19 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 12:33.
TCU_Miller 28 run (Kell kick), :51.
Second Quarter
SMU_Siggers 1 run (C.Rogers kick), 11:18.
TCU_J.Wiley 8 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 9:16.
TCU_D.Davis 80 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 6:39.
SMU_Rice 19 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 1:57.
Third Quarter
SMU_Siggers 1 run (C.Rogers kick), 3:33.
Fourth Quarter
TCU_Demercado 1 run (Kell kick), 8:14.
SMU_Siggers 2 run (pass failed), 5:14.
TCU_Demercado 63 run (Kell kick), 2:31.
SMU_J.Bailey 35 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 1:04.
A_35,569.
|TCU
|SMU
|First downs
|21
|27
|Total Net Yards
|487
|476
|Rushes-yards
|35-191
|37-104
|Passing
|296
|372
|Punt Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-85
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-32
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-30-0
|27-49-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-42
|3-15
|Punts
|4-37.5
|4-49.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-94
|3-25
|Time of Possession
|31:18
|28:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_TCU, Miller 17-142, Demercado 6-64, (Team) 2-(minus 4), Duggan 10-(minus 11). SMU, Siggers 19-60, Gardner 9-39, Wheaton 2-4, Mordecai 6-4, Upshaw 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_TCU, Duggan 22-29-0-278, Barber 1-1-0-18. SMU, Mordecai 27-49-2-372.
RECEIVING_TCU, Barber 4-26, Davis 3-78, S.Williams 3-44, Henderson 3-31, Johnston 3-29, Wiley 2-20, Battle 1-19, Demercado 1-18, Hudson 1-18, Miller 1-10, Spivey 1-3. SMU, Bailey 8-163, Rice 6-74, Dixon 3-48, Corrales 3-40, Maryland 3-36, Siggers 2-8, Knox 1-4, Gardner 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
