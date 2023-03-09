FGFTReb
TCU (8-22)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cravens304-81-33-14149
Bradley110-00-00-1010
Fisher313-71-20-1239
Manumaleuga182-72-31-3238
Taiwo404-123-31-43113
Ibeh273-104-63-80010
Godfrey110-10-00-0210
Makolo313-110-20-4108
White10-00-20-0000
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20019-5611-2110-38111357

Percentages: FG 33.929, FT .524.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Fisher 2-5, Manumaleuga 2-4, Taiwo 2-6, Makolo 2-4, Godfrey 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Cravens 2, Taiwo 1, Ibeh 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Fisher 4, Bradley 2, Taiwo 2, Ibeh 2, Godfrey 2, Cravens 1, Manumaleuga 1, Makolo 1, Team 1)

Steals: 9 (Cravens 3, Godfrey 2, Fisher 1, Taiwo 1, Ibeh 1, Makolo 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
KANSAS (19-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jackson353-131-19-21347
Franklin382-52-30-3136
Kersgieter353-153-43-62211
Mayberry372-131-22-4235
Prater329-191-24-122221
Jessen10-00-00-0000
Telegdy81-20-00-1012
Strom60-00-00-0000
Vuksic40-10-00-0010
Eltayeb40-00-01-3010
Team00-00-03-5000
Totals20020-688-1222-55101752

Percentages: FG 29.412, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Kersgieter 2-9, Prater 2-2, Franklin 0-1, Mayberry 0-6, Vuksic 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson 3, Mayberry 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Mayberry 4, Prater 4, Jackson 3, Strom 3, Franklin 2, Telegdy 2)

Steals: 4 (Kersgieter 2, Mayberry 1, Telegdy 1)

Technical Fouls: None

TCU1513191057
Kansas151711952

A_4,186

Officials_Maj Forsberg, Lisa Jones, Dee Kantner

