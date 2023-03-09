|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TCU (8-22)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cravens
|30
|4-8
|1-3
|3-14
|1
|4
|9
|Bradley
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Fisher
|31
|3-7
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|3
|9
|Manumaleuga
|18
|2-7
|2-3
|1-3
|2
|3
|8
|Taiwo
|40
|4-12
|3-3
|1-4
|3
|1
|13
|Ibeh
|27
|3-10
|4-6
|3-8
|0
|0
|10
|Godfrey
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Makolo
|31
|3-11
|0-2
|0-4
|1
|0
|8
|White
|1
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-56
|11-21
|10-38
|11
|13
|57
Percentages: FG 33.929, FT .524.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Fisher 2-5, Manumaleuga 2-4, Taiwo 2-6, Makolo 2-4, Godfrey 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Cravens 2, Taiwo 1, Ibeh 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Fisher 4, Bradley 2, Taiwo 2, Ibeh 2, Godfrey 2, Cravens 1, Manumaleuga 1, Makolo 1, Team 1)
Steals: 9 (Cravens 3, Godfrey 2, Fisher 1, Taiwo 1, Ibeh 1, Makolo 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS (19-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson
|35
|3-13
|1-1
|9-21
|3
|4
|7
|Franklin
|38
|2-5
|2-3
|0-3
|1
|3
|6
|Kersgieter
|35
|3-15
|3-4
|3-6
|2
|2
|11
|Mayberry
|37
|2-13
|1-2
|2-4
|2
|3
|5
|Prater
|32
|9-19
|1-2
|4-12
|2
|2
|21
|Jessen
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Telegdy
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Strom
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Vuksic
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Eltayeb
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-68
|8-12
|22-55
|10
|17
|52
Percentages: FG 29.412, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Kersgieter 2-9, Prater 2-2, Franklin 0-1, Mayberry 0-6, Vuksic 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson 3, Mayberry 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Mayberry 4, Prater 4, Jackson 3, Strom 3, Franklin 2, Telegdy 2)
Steals: 4 (Kersgieter 2, Mayberry 1, Telegdy 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|TCU
|15
|13
|19
|10
|—
|57
|Kansas
|15
|17
|11
|9
|—
|52
A_4,186
Officials_Maj Forsberg, Lisa Jones, Dee Kantner
