|Tarleton St.
|0
|7
|10
|0
|—
|17
|TCU
|21
|17
|14
|7
|—
|59
First Quarter
TCU_D.Davis 19 pass from Duggan (kick failed), 11:51.
TCU_Wiley 6 pass from Duggan (D.Davis run), 6:14.
TCU_K.Miller 1 run (Laminack kick), 3:16.
Second Quarter
TCU_Q.Brown 2 pass from Duggan (Laminack kick), 12:49.
TAR_D.Cooper 21 pass from B.Allen (Guzman kick), 10:14.
TCU_S.Jackson 1 run (Laminack kick), 7:21.
TCU_FG Laminack 36, 1:05.
Third Quarter
TAR_Rosemond 1 run (Guzman kick), 11:35.
TCU_Q.Brown 17 pass from Duggan (Laminack kick), 7:24.
TAR_FG Guzman 47, 2:36.
TCU_Hudson 29 pass from Duggan (Laminack kick), 2:03.
Fourth Quarter
TCU_Bailey 37 run (Laminack kick), 12:06.
A_43,197.
|TAR
|TCU
|First downs
|13
|28
|Total Net Yards
|295
|630
|Rushes-yards
|28-85
|37-180
|Passing
|210
|450
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-78
|3-45
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-25
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-26-2
|28-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-5
|Punts
|6-32.167
|1-37.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-20
|3-20
|Time of Possession
|25:18
|34:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tarleton St., Bridges 9-32, M.Douglas 6-23, Rosemond 9-23, Allen 3-5, Kelley 1-2. TCU, Miller 13-56, Bailey 4-47, Wren 3-28, S.Jackson 3-25, Battle 3-14, Demercado 6-7, Duggan 5-3.
PASSING_Tarleton St., Allen 11-25-2-210, Yuen 0-1-0-0. TCU, Duggan 23-29-0-390, S.Jackson 4-4-0-58, Hoover 1-1-0-2.
RECEIVING_Tarleton St., Cooper 6-117, J.Smith 4-92, M.Douglas 1-1. TCU, Hudson 5-76, Barber 3-66, Nowell 3-60, Q.Brown 3-31, Henderson 2-56, Davis 2-23, Johnston 2-22, Curtis 1-37, Spivey 1-23, Miller 1-21, S.Williams 1-16, Conwright 1-8, Wiley 1-6, Battle 1-3, C.Jackson 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_TCU, Laminack 36.
