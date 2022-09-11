Tarleton St.0710017
TCU211714759

First Quarter

TCU_D.Davis 19 pass from Duggan (kick failed), 11:51.

TCU_Wiley 6 pass from Duggan (D.Davis run), 6:14.

TCU_K.Miller 1 run (Laminack kick), 3:16.

Second Quarter

TCU_Q.Brown 2 pass from Duggan (Laminack kick), 12:49.

TAR_D.Cooper 21 pass from B.Allen (Guzman kick), 10:14.

TCU_S.Jackson 1 run (Laminack kick), 7:21.

TCU_FG Laminack 36, 1:05.

Third Quarter

TAR_Rosemond 1 run (Guzman kick), 11:35.

TCU_Q.Brown 17 pass from Duggan (Laminack kick), 7:24.

TAR_FG Guzman 47, 2:36.

TCU_Hudson 29 pass from Duggan (Laminack kick), 2:03.

Fourth Quarter

TCU_Bailey 37 run (Laminack kick), 12:06.

A_43,197.

TARTCU
First downs1328
Total Net Yards295630
Rushes-yards28-8537-180
Passing210450
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns3-783-45
Interceptions Ret.0-02-25
Comp-Att-Int11-26-228-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-01-5
Punts6-32.1671-37.0
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards4-203-20
Time of Possession25:1834:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tarleton St., Bridges 9-32, M.Douglas 6-23, Rosemond 9-23, Allen 3-5, Kelley 1-2. TCU, Miller 13-56, Bailey 4-47, Wren 3-28, S.Jackson 3-25, Battle 3-14, Demercado 6-7, Duggan 5-3.

PASSING_Tarleton St., Allen 11-25-2-210, Yuen 0-1-0-0. TCU, Duggan 23-29-0-390, S.Jackson 4-4-0-58, Hoover 1-1-0-2.

RECEIVING_Tarleton St., Cooper 6-117, J.Smith 4-92, M.Douglas 1-1. TCU, Hudson 5-76, Barber 3-66, Nowell 3-60, Q.Brown 3-31, Henderson 2-56, Davis 2-23, Johnston 2-22, Curtis 1-37, Spivey 1-23, Miller 1-21, S.Williams 1-16, Conwright 1-8, Wiley 1-6, Battle 1-3, C.Jackson 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_TCU, Laminack 36.

