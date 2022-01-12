FGFTReb
TCU (5-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adika255-102-22-80415
Yummy Morris140-20-00-1210
Diggs318-123-62-113220
Heard396-118-110-55420
Holmes170-30-00-1000
Berry304-90-00-4138
Patricia Morris70-00-00-1000
Mokwuah10-00-00-0110
Germond10-00-00-0010
Jackson350-11-20-5221
Team00-00-00-1000
Totals20023-4814-214-37141864

Percentages: FG 47.917, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Adika 3-6, Diggs 1-1, Holmes 0-3, Berry 0-2, Jackson 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Y. Morris 1, P. Morris 1, Jackson 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Heard 5, Adika 3, Berry 3, Y. Morris 2, Diggs 2, Jackson 2, Germond 1)

Steals: 10 (Diggs 6, Adika 1, Y. Morris 1, Heard 1, Jackson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA ST. (6-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collins312-60-01-7144
Winchester161-41-20-5053
Boyd302-50-01-2635
Fields388-155-50-54426
Keys355-130-10-13113
James144-71-31-2009
Reeves121-50-01-2002
Dennis100-11-20-0241
Notoa20-00-00-0000
Udoumoh120-20-00-2000
Team00-00-00-2000
Totals20023-588-134-28162163

Percentages: FG 39.655, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Fields 5-7, Keys 3-7, Boyd 1-1, James 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins 1, Winchester 1, Keys 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Collins 3, Winchester 3, Dennis 3, Boyd 2, Keys 2, Reeves 2, Fields 1, Notoa 1, Team 1)

Steals: 9 (Fields 3, Boyd 2, Collins 1, Winchester 1, Keys 1, Udoumoh 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Oklahoma St.1817151363
TCU1215241364

A_1,398

Officials_Julie Krommenhoek, Nykesha Thompson, Brian Garland

