|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TCU (5-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adika
|25
|5-10
|2-2
|2-8
|0
|4
|15
|Yummy Morris
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Diggs
|31
|8-12
|3-6
|2-11
|3
|2
|20
|Heard
|39
|6-11
|8-11
|0-5
|5
|4
|20
|Holmes
|17
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Berry
|30
|4-9
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|8
|Patricia Morris
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Mokwuah
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Germond
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson
|35
|0-1
|1-2
|0-5
|2
|2
|1
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-48
|14-21
|4-37
|14
|18
|64
Percentages: FG 47.917, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Adika 3-6, Diggs 1-1, Holmes 0-3, Berry 0-2, Jackson 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Y. Morris 1, P. Morris 1, Jackson 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Heard 5, Adika 3, Berry 3, Y. Morris 2, Diggs 2, Jackson 2, Germond 1)
Steals: 10 (Diggs 6, Adika 1, Y. Morris 1, Heard 1, Jackson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA ST. (6-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collins
|31
|2-6
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|4
|4
|Winchester
|16
|1-4
|1-2
|0-5
|0
|5
|3
|Boyd
|30
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|6
|3
|5
|Fields
|38
|8-15
|5-5
|0-5
|4
|4
|26
|Keys
|35
|5-13
|0-1
|0-1
|3
|1
|13
|James
|14
|4-7
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|0
|9
|Reeves
|12
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Dennis
|10
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|4
|1
|Notoa
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Udoumoh
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-58
|8-13
|4-28
|16
|21
|63
Percentages: FG 39.655, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Fields 5-7, Keys 3-7, Boyd 1-1, James 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins 1, Winchester 1, Keys 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Collins 3, Winchester 3, Dennis 3, Boyd 2, Keys 2, Reeves 2, Fields 1, Notoa 1, Team 1)
Steals: 9 (Fields 3, Boyd 2, Collins 1, Winchester 1, Keys 1, Udoumoh 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Oklahoma St.
|18
|17
|15
|13
|—
|63
|TCU
|12
|15
|24
|13
|—
|64
A_1,398
Officials_Julie Krommenhoek, Nykesha Thompson, Brian Garland