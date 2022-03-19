TCU (21-12)
Miller 4-6 2-2 10, O'Bannon 0-2 4-5 4, Lampkin 1-4 0-1 2, Baugh 5-9 2-2 14, Miles 9-18 2-2 21, Peavy 3-3 0-0 6, Farabello 1-3 0-0 3, Cork 3-4 0-0 6, Coles 1-3 1-2 3, Despie 0-0 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-1 0-0 0, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 11-14 69.
SETON HALL (21-11)
Jackson 1-6 0-0 3, Richmond 2-4 0-1 4, Obiagu 1-2 1-4 3, Cale 4-15 0-0 11, Rhoden 2-7 1-2 5, Harris 3-11 3-3 11, Samuel 2-4 1-1 5, Yetna 0-2 0-0 0, Powell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-52 6-11 42.
Halftime_TCU 30-21. 3-Point Goals_TCU 4-10 (Baugh 2-2, Miles 1-2, Farabello 1-3, Miller 0-1, Coles 0-2), Seton Hall 6-21 (Cale 3-6, Harris 2-7, Jackson 1-4, Powell 0-1, Rhoden 0-1, Samuel 0-1, Yetna 0-1). Fouled Out_Rhoden. Rebounds_TCU 35 (O'Bannon 6), Seton Hall 21 (Obiagu 5). Assists_TCU 15 (Baugh 6), Seton Hall 9 (Richmond 4). Total Fouls_TCU 15, Seton Hall 17. A_11,399 (12,414).