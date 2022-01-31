TCU (15-4)
Miller 4-7 0-0 9, O'Bannon 2-7 0-0 5, Lampkin 7-7 0-0 14, Baugh 8-13 3-4 20, Miles 3-11 4-6 11, Peavy 0-0 4-4 4, Farabello 2-4 0-0 5, Cork 1-2 0-0 2, Coles 1-1 0-0 2, Doumbia 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 11-14 72.
OKLAHOMA (13-9)
T.Groves 1-7 2-2 4, Hill 1-4 4-4 6, Gibson 5-9 0-0 12, Goldwire 5-13 3-3 13, J.Groves 0-2 0-0 0, Harkless 5-8 1-3 13, Chargois 3-6 0-1 6, Noland 1-3 3-4 6, Cortes 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-54 13-17 63.
Halftime_TCU 36-35. 3-Point Goals_TCU 5-17 (Farabello 1-2, Miller 1-2, Baugh 1-4, Miles 1-4, O'Bannon 1-5), Oklahoma 6-26 (Harkless 2-4, Gibson 2-5, Cortes 1-1, Noland 1-3, Chargois 0-1, J.Groves 0-2, Hill 0-2, Goldwire 0-4, T.Groves 0-4). Fouled Out_O'Bannon. Rebounds_TCU 38 (Lampkin 10), Oklahoma 18 (T.Groves 5). Assists_TCU 12 (Miles 5), Oklahoma 11 (Goldwire 4). Total Fouls_TCU 18, Oklahoma 14. A_5,826 (11,562).