|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TCU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Miller
|19
|4-7
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|4
|9
|O'Bannon
|28
|2-7
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|5
|5
|Lampkin
|22
|7-7
|0-0
|3-10
|2
|0
|14
|Baugh
|35
|8-13
|3-4
|2-8
|1
|1
|20
|Miles
|32
|3-11
|4-6
|0-1
|5
|3
|11
|Peavy
|22
|0-0
|4-4
|2-5
|1
|4
|4
|Farabello
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|5
|Cork
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|0
|2
|Coles
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Doumbia
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-53
|11-14
|13-38
|12
|18
|72
Percentages: FG .528, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Farabello 1-2, Miller 1-2, Baugh 1-4, Miles 1-4, O'Bannon 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cork, Miller).
Turnovers: 12 (Baugh 2, Lampkin 2, Miles 2, O'Bannon 2, Peavy 2, Doumbia, Miller).
Steals: 3 (Baugh, Lampkin, Miles).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|T.Groves
|20
|1-7
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|2
|4
|Hill
|21
|1-4
|4-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|6
|Gibson
|33
|5-9
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|12
|Goldwire
|33
|5-13
|3-3
|1-3
|4
|4
|13
|J.Groves
|19
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Harkless
|26
|5-8
|1-3
|0-1
|2
|3
|13
|Chargois
|20
|3-6
|0-1
|2-3
|3
|1
|6
|Noland
|16
|1-3
|3-4
|0-0
|0
|2
|6
|Cortes
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|22-54
|13-17
|5-18
|11
|14
|63
Percentages: FG .407, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Harkless 2-4, Gibson 2-5, Cortes 1-1, Noland 1-3, Chargois 0-1, Hill 0-2, J.Groves 0-2, Goldwire 0-4, T.Groves 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 6 (Gibson 2, Cortes, Goldwire, J.Groves, T.Groves).
Steals: 8 (Harkless 2, Hill 2, Chargois, Gibson, Goldwire, Noland).
Technical Fouls: None.
|TCU
|36
|36
|—
|72
|Oklahoma
|35
|28
|—
|63
A_5,826 (11,562).