FGFTReb
TCUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Miller194-70-02-3049
O'Bannon282-70-02-3155
Lampkin227-70-03-102014
Baugh358-133-42-81120
Miles323-114-60-15311
Peavy220-04-42-5144
Farabello182-40-00-0105
Cork151-20-01-7102
Coles61-10-00-0002
Doumbia30-10-01-1010
Totals20028-5311-1413-38121872

Percentages: FG .528, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Farabello 1-2, Miller 1-2, Baugh 1-4, Miles 1-4, O'Bannon 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Cork, Miller).

Turnovers: 12 (Baugh 2, Lampkin 2, Miles 2, O'Bannon 2, Peavy 2, Doumbia, Miller).

Steals: 3 (Baugh, Lampkin, Miles).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OKLAHOMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
T.Groves201-72-21-5024
Hill211-44-41-3006
Gibson335-90-00-12112
Goldwire335-133-31-34413
J.Groves190-20-00-1010
Harkless265-81-30-12313
Chargois203-60-12-3316
Noland161-33-40-0026
Cortes121-20-00-1003
Totals20022-5413-175-18111463

Percentages: FG .407, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Harkless 2-4, Gibson 2-5, Cortes 1-1, Noland 1-3, Chargois 0-1, Hill 0-2, J.Groves 0-2, Goldwire 0-4, T.Groves 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 6 (Gibson 2, Cortes, Goldwire, J.Groves, T.Groves).

Steals: 8 (Harkless 2, Hill 2, Chargois, Gibson, Goldwire, Noland).

Technical Fouls: None.

TCU363672
Oklahoma352863

A_5,826 (11,562).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

