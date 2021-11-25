FGFTReb
PEPPERDINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fisher262-51-21-5055
Zidek335-105-60-01017
Mallette375-122-20-62115
Mitchell324-100-05-68210
Smith335-80-01-21410
Hartfield141-30-00-0123
Munson101-40-00-1032
Lewis80-20-00-0010
Ohia Obioha40-00-00-0000
Basham31-10-00-0002
Totals20024-558-107-20131864

Percentages: FG .436, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Mallette 3-9, Mitchell 2-4, Zidek 2-6, Hartfield 1-2, Fisher 0-1, Lewis 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 11 (Hartfield 3, Mitchell 2, Zidek 2, Fisher, Lewis, Mallette, Smith).

Steals: 4 (Smith 2, Lewis, Munson).

Technical Fouls: Hartfield, 1:05 first.

FGFTReb
TCUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Miller316-103-46-102315
Lampkin122-20-00-1024
Evans220-20-01-2510
Miles314-108-110-53316
Peavy131-22-21-3024
O'Bannon245-100-02-40012
Baugh203-72-20-3308
Cork182-20-00-2034
Coles173-61-24-4017
Farabello91-20-00-2003
Doumbia30-10-00-0000
Totals20027-5416-2114-36131573

Percentages: FG .500, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (O'Bannon 2-5, Farabello 1-1, Coles 0-2, Evans 0-2, Miller 0-2, Baugh 0-3, Miles 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Coles, Doumbia, Miller).

Turnovers: 16 (Baugh 3, Miller 3, Coles 2, Miles 2, O'Bannon 2, Peavy 2, Evans, Farabello).

Steals: 3 (Baugh 2, O'Bannon).

Technical Fouls: None.

Pepperdine273764
TCU324173

.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you