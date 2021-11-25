|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PEPPERDINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fisher
|26
|2-5
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|5
|5
|Zidek
|33
|5-10
|5-6
|0-0
|1
|0
|17
|Mallette
|37
|5-12
|2-2
|0-6
|2
|1
|15
|Mitchell
|32
|4-10
|0-0
|5-6
|8
|2
|10
|Smith
|33
|5-8
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|10
|Hartfield
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|Munson
|10
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Lewis
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Ohia Obioha
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Basham
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-55
|8-10
|7-20
|13
|18
|64
Percentages: FG .436, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Mallette 3-9, Mitchell 2-4, Zidek 2-6, Hartfield 1-2, Fisher 0-1, Lewis 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 11 (Hartfield 3, Mitchell 2, Zidek 2, Fisher, Lewis, Mallette, Smith).
Steals: 4 (Smith 2, Lewis, Munson).
Technical Fouls: Hartfield, 1:05 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TCU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Miller
|31
|6-10
|3-4
|6-10
|2
|3
|15
|Lampkin
|12
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Evans
|22
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|5
|1
|0
|Miles
|31
|4-10
|8-11
|0-5
|3
|3
|16
|Peavy
|13
|1-2
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|4
|O'Bannon
|24
|5-10
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|12
|Baugh
|20
|3-7
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|0
|8
|Cork
|18
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|4
|Coles
|17
|3-6
|1-2
|4-4
|0
|1
|7
|Farabello
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Doumbia
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-54
|16-21
|14-36
|13
|15
|73
Percentages: FG .500, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (O'Bannon 2-5, Farabello 1-1, Coles 0-2, Evans 0-2, Miller 0-2, Baugh 0-3, Miles 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Coles, Doumbia, Miller).
Turnovers: 16 (Baugh 3, Miller 3, Coles 2, Miles 2, O'Bannon 2, Peavy 2, Evans, Farabello).
Steals: 3 (Baugh 2, O'Bannon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Pepperdine
|27
|37
|—
|64
|TCU
|32
|41
|—
|73
.