|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TCU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Miller
|28
|3-8
|2-2
|2-5
|3
|3
|8
|O'Bannon
|28
|6-10
|0-0
|3-7
|2
|2
|15
|Lampkin
|18
|4-7
|1-2
|4-9
|1
|3
|9
|Baugh
|36
|3-9
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|1
|9
|Miles
|27
|6-13
|5-6
|0-6
|5
|3
|20
|Farabello
|18
|2-7
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|6
|Cork
|15
|3-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|6
|Peavy
|14
|0-5
|5-6
|1-4
|1
|1
|5
|Coles
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|2
|Doumbia
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-66
|13-16
|11-42
|16
|15
|80
Percentages: FG .424, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Baugh 3-4, Miles 3-6, O'Bannon 3-6, Farabello 2-6, Coles 0-1, Miller 0-1, Peavy 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Miller 3, Cork 2, Coles).
Turnovers: 11 (Miles 4, Baugh 2, Peavy 2, Cork, Farabello, Miller).
Steals: 7 (Miles 3, Baugh 2, Coles, Miller).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGETOWN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|24
|3-4
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|2
|6
|Beard
|31
|1-3
|1-2
|0-2
|5
|3
|3
|Carey
|37
|5-12
|0-0
|1-5
|5
|1
|12
|Mohammed
|34
|8-20
|4-4
|1-11
|1
|2
|21
|Rice
|31
|5-13
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|14
|Holloway
|21
|2-6
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|7
|Mutombo
|12
|3-6
|2-4
|5-6
|0
|2
|8
|Billingsley
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|28-66
|9-12
|8-34
|13
|14
|73
Percentages: FG .424, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Rice 4-11, Carey 2-5, Holloway 1-3, Mohammed 1-3, Beard 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Mutombo 3, Wilson 2, Holloway, Mohammed).
Turnovers: 10 (Beard 4, Mohammed 3, Wilson 2, Carey).
Steals: 5 (Carey 4, Mohammed).
Technical Fouls: None.
|TCU
|39
|41
|—
|80
|Georgetown
|36
|37
|—
|73
A_5,053 (20,356).