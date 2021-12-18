FGFTReb
TCUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Miller283-82-22-5338
O'Bannon286-100-03-72215
Lampkin184-71-24-9139
Baugh363-90-00-7119
Miles276-135-60-65320
Farabello182-70-00-0206
Cork153-40-01-1026
Peavy140-55-61-4115
Coles111-30-00-3102
Doumbia50-00-00-0000
Totals20028-6613-1611-42161580

Percentages: FG .424, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Baugh 3-4, Miles 3-6, O'Bannon 3-6, Farabello 2-6, Coles 0-1, Miller 0-1, Peavy 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Miller 3, Cork 2, Coles).

Turnovers: 11 (Miles 4, Baugh 2, Peavy 2, Cork, Farabello, Miller).

Steals: 7 (Miles 3, Baugh 2, Coles, Miller).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGETOWNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson243-40-01-7026
Beard311-31-20-2533
Carey375-120-01-55112
Mohammed348-204-41-111221
Rice315-130-00-11114
Holloway212-62-20-2127
Mutombo123-62-45-6028
Billingsley101-20-00-0012
Totals20028-669-128-34131473

Percentages: FG .424, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Rice 4-11, Carey 2-5, Holloway 1-3, Mohammed 1-3, Beard 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Mutombo 3, Wilson 2, Holloway, Mohammed).

Turnovers: 10 (Beard 4, Mohammed 3, Wilson 2, Carey).

Steals: 5 (Carey 4, Mohammed).

Technical Fouls: None.

TCU394180
Georgetown363773

A_5,053 (20,356).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

