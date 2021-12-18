TCU (9-1)
Miller 3-8 2-2 8, O'Bannon 6-10 0-0 15, Lampkin 4-7 1-2 9, Baugh 3-9 0-0 9, Miles 6-13 5-6 20, Farabello 2-7 0-0 6, Cork 3-4 0-0 6, Peavy 0-5 5-6 5, Coles 1-3 0-0 2, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 13-16 80.
GEORGETOWN (6-5)
Wilson 3-4 0-0 6, Beard 1-3 1-2 3, Carey 5-12 0-0 12, Mohammed 8-20 4-4 21, Rice 5-13 0-0 14, Holloway 2-6 2-2 7, Mutombo 3-6 2-4 8, Billingsley 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-66 9-12 73.
Halftime_TCU 39-36. 3-Point Goals_TCU 11-26 (Baugh 3-4, Miles 3-6, O'Bannon 3-6, Farabello 2-6, Coles 0-1, Miller 0-1, Peavy 0-2), Georgetown 8-23 (Rice 4-11, Carey 2-5, Holloway 1-3, Mohammed 1-3, Beard 0-1). Rebounds_TCU 42 (Lampkin 9), Georgetown 34 (Mohammed 11). Assists_TCU 16 (Miles 5), Georgetown 13 (Beard, Carey 5). Total Fouls_TCU 15, Georgetown 14. A_5,053 (20,356).