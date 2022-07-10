|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEAM
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ogwumike
|15:14
|6-9
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|12
|Stewart
|25:27
|5-8
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|1
|14
|J.Jones
|26:27
|11-20
|2-2
|3-13
|5
|1
|29
|Bird
|15:16
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|6
|1
|0
|Young
|12:13
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|Ogunbowale
|24:15
|4-16
|0-0
|2-5
|3
|1
|11
|Loyd
|19:35
|7-16
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|21
|Copper
|17:26
|4-11
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|8
|Diggins-Smith
|16:48
|1-9
|0-0
|1-1
|6
|0
|3
|Thomas
|13:46
|2-2
|0-0
|2-8
|2
|0
|4
|Meesseman
|13:33
|4-7
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|8
|Totals
|200:00
|45-105
|4-4
|12-42
|27
|7
|112
Percentages: FG .429, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 18-60, .300 (Loyd 7-13, J.Jones 5-11, Ogunbowale 3-12, Stewart 2-5, Diggins-Smith 1-6, Meesseman 0-1, Ogwumike 0-2, Young 0-2, Bird 0-3, Copper 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Diggins-Smith, Stewart).
Turnovers: 10 (Diggins-Smith 3, Bird 2, Copper, Loyd, Ogunbowale, Stewart, Young).
Steals: 10 (Diggins-Smith 2, J.Jones 2, Ogunbowale 2, Stewart 2, Meesseman, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEAM
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Parker
|22:36
|5-12
|3-4
|2-8
|3
|1
|15
|Wilson
|20:29
|3-8
|4-4
|2-5
|1
|0
|10
|Fowles
|20:26
|3-4
|0-0
|5-9
|6
|0
|7
|Ionescu
|22:36
|6-10
|1-1
|0-6
|6
|0
|19
|Plum
|22:36
|12-18
|1-1
|0-2
|3
|0
|30
|Atkins
|17:24
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|4
|B.Jones
|17:24
|4-9
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|0
|10
|Vandersloot
|17:24
|4-6
|0-0
|1-6
|8
|1
|8
|R.Howard
|15:17
|5-9
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|0
|13
|N.Howard
|13:54
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|8
|Hamby
|9:54
|4-8
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|10
|Totals
|200:00
|51-96
|11-12
|12-54
|37
|3
|134
Percentages: FG .531, FT .917.
3-Point Goals: 21-49, .429 (Ionescu 6-10, Plum 5-11, R.Howard 3-7, Hamby 2-3, N.Howard 2-4, Parker 2-4, Fowles 1-1, B.Jones 0-1, Vandersloot 0-2, Atkins 0-3, Wilson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Fowles, Parker).
Turnovers: 16 (Parker 3, Vandersloot 3, Hamby 2, Ionescu 2, Plum 2, Atkins, B.Jones, R.Howard, Wilson).
Steals: 6 (Fowles 3, Vandersloot 2, R.Howard).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Team
|28
|11
|38
|35
|—
|112
|Team
|23
|36
|33
|42
|—
|134
A_9,572 (10,387). T_1:34.
