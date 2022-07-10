FGFTReb
TEAMMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ogwumike15:146-90-00-10012
Stewart25:275-82-21-42114
J.Jones26:2711-202-23-135129
Bird15:160-30-01-1610
Young12:131-40-00-2122
Ogunbowale24:154-160-02-53111
Loyd19:357-160-00-10121
Copper17:264-110-00-2208
Diggins-Smith16:481-90-01-1603
Thomas13:462-20-02-8204
Meesseman13:334-70-02-4008
Totals200:0045-1054-412-42277112

Percentages: FG .429, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 18-60, .300 (Loyd 7-13, J.Jones 5-11, Ogunbowale 3-12, Stewart 2-5, Diggins-Smith 1-6, Meesseman 0-1, Ogwumike 0-2, Young 0-2, Bird 0-3, Copper 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Diggins-Smith, Stewart).

Turnovers: 10 (Diggins-Smith 3, Bird 2, Copper, Loyd, Ogunbowale, Stewart, Young).

Steals: 10 (Diggins-Smith 2, J.Jones 2, Ogunbowale 2, Stewart 2, Meesseman, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEAMMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Parker22:365-123-42-83115
Wilson20:293-84-42-51010
Fowles20:263-40-05-9607
Ionescu22:366-101-10-66019
Plum22:3612-181-10-23030
Atkins17:242-50-00-2204
B.Jones17:244-92-21-42010
Vandersloot17:244-60-01-6818
R.Howard15:175-90-00-54013
N.Howard13:543-70-00-2108
Hamby9:544-80-01-51110
Totals200:0051-9611-1212-54373134

Percentages: FG .531, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 21-49, .429 (Ionescu 6-10, Plum 5-11, R.Howard 3-7, Hamby 2-3, N.Howard 2-4, Parker 2-4, Fowles 1-1, B.Jones 0-1, Vandersloot 0-2, Atkins 0-3, Wilson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Fowles, Parker).

Turnovers: 16 (Parker 3, Vandersloot 3, Hamby 2, Ionescu 2, Plum 2, Atkins, B.Jones, R.Howard, Wilson).

Steals: 6 (Fowles 3, Vandersloot 2, R.Howard).

Technical Fouls: None.

Team28113835112
Team23363342134

A_9,572 (10,387). T_1:34.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

