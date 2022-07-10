TEAM (112)
Ogwumike 6-9 0-0 12, Stewart 5-8 2-2 14, J.Jones 11-20 2-2 29, Bird 0-3 0-0 0, Young 1-4 0-0 2, Meesseman 4-7 0-0 8, Thomas 2-2 0-0 4, Copper 4-11 0-0 8, Diggins-Smith 1-9 0-0 3, Loyd 7-16 0-0 21, Ogunbowale 4-16 0-0 11. Totals 45-105 4-4 112.
TEAM (134)
Parker 5-12 3-4 15, Wilson 3-8 4-4 10, Fowles 3-4 0-0 7, Ionescu 6-10 1-1 19, Plum 12-18 1-1 30, B.Jones 4-9 2-2 10, Hamby 4-8 0-0 10, N.Howard 3-7 0-0 8, Atkins 2-5 0-0 4, R.Howard 5-9 0-0 13, Vandersloot 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 51-96 11-12 134.
|Team
|28
|11
|38
|35
|—
|112
|Team
|23
|36
|33
|42
|—
|134
3-Point Goals_Team 18-60 (Loyd 7-13, J.Jones 5-11, Ogunbowale 3-12, Stewart 2-5, Diggins-Smith 1-6, Meesseman 0-1, Ogwumike 0-2, Young 0-2, Bird 0-3, Copper 0-5), Team 21-49 (Ionescu 6-10, Plum 5-11, R.Howard 3-7, Hamby 2-3, N.Howard 2-4, Parker 2-4, Fowles 1-1, B.Jones 0-1, Vandersloot 0-2, Atkins 0-3, Wilson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Team 42 (J.Jones 13), Team 54 (Fowles 9). Assists_Team 27 (Bird, Diggins-Smith 6), Team 37 (Vandersloot 8). Total Fouls_Team 7, Team 3. A_9,572 (10,387)
