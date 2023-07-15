|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEAM
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ogwumike
|20:03
|3-5
|0-0
|0-11
|5
|0
|6
|Sabally
|21:39
|9-16
|0-0
|4-8
|1
|0
|19
|Griner
|25:35
|9-15
|0-0
|7-13
|2
|1
|18
|Loyd
|23:49
|10-22
|1-1
|2-4
|6
|1
|31
|Stewart
|23:49
|4-11
|0-0
|3-6
|9
|0
|9
|Ionescu
|19:57
|5-12
|3-3
|0-6
|8
|0
|18
|Collier
|16:11
|8-11
|2-2
|1-6
|2
|0
|20
|Copper
|14:35
|7-12
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|16
|Magbegor
|12:04
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|0
|2
|Mitchell
|11:50
|1-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|2
|Vandersloot
|10:28
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|58-116
|6-6
|19-64
|38
|2
|143
Percentages: FG .500, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 21-68, .309 (Loyd 10-21, Ionescu 5-12, Collier 2-5, Copper 2-5, Stewart 1-5, Sabally 1-7, Ogwumike 0-1, Magbegor 0-3, Griner 0-4, Mitchell 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Griner 2).
Turnovers: 9 (Ogwumike 3, Sabally 3, Magbegor, Stewart, Vandersloot).
Steals: 3 (Collier, Loyd, Sabally).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEAM
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|24:09
|9-15
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|0
|20
|Young
|21:35
|2-12
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|0
|6
|Boston
|18:37
|3-6
|0-0
|5-11
|2
|0
|6
|C.Gray
|21:35
|2-8
|0-0
|0-6
|7
|0
|5
|Ogunbowale
|21:35
|8-23
|0-0
|5-6
|5
|1
|18
|Plum
|21:23
|11-17
|2-2
|0-1
|5
|0
|30
|A.Gray
|18:25
|4-10
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|0
|10
|Ch.Parker
|18:25
|5-7
|1-1
|2-6
|2
|0
|14
|Howard
|15:21
|5-15
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|0
|16
|Thomas
|9:58
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Bonner
|8:57
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|50-116
|6-6
|16-47
|31
|2
|127
Percentages: FG .431, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 21-69, .304 (Plum 6-10, Howard 4-13, Ch.Parker 3-4, Wilson 2-6, Young 2-9, Ogunbowale 2-11, A.Gray 1-6, C.Gray 1-7, Bonner 0-1, Boston 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 0
Turnovers: 5 (A.Gray 2, Plum 2, C.Gray).
Steals: 5 (A.Gray, Boston, C.Gray, Ch.Parker, Ogunbowale).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Team
|29
|44
|37
|33
|—
|143
|Team
|27
|36
|30
|34
|—
|127
A_9,472 (12,000). T_1:42.
