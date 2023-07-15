FGFTReb
TEAMMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ogwumike20:033-50-00-11506
Sabally21:399-160-04-81019
Griner25:359-150-07-132118
Loyd23:4910-221-12-46131
Stewart23:494-110-03-6909
Ionescu19:575-123-30-68018
Collier16:118-112-21-62020
Copper14:357-120-02-30016
Magbegor12:041-40-00-4202
Mitchell11:501-70-00-3202
Vandersloot10:281-10-00-0102
Totals200:0058-1166-619-64382143

Percentages: FG .500, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 21-68, .309 (Loyd 10-21, Ionescu 5-12, Collier 2-5, Copper 2-5, Stewart 1-5, Sabally 1-7, Ogwumike 0-1, Magbegor 0-3, Griner 0-4, Mitchell 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Griner 2).

Turnovers: 9 (Ogwumike 3, Sabally 3, Magbegor, Stewart, Vandersloot).

Steals: 3 (Collier, Loyd, Sabally).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEAMMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson24:099-150-02-52020
Young21:352-120-02-3206
Boston18:373-60-05-11206
C.Gray21:352-80-00-6705
Ogunbowale21:358-230-05-65118
Plum21:2311-172-20-15030
A.Gray18:254-101-10-21010
Ch.Parker18:255-71-12-62014
Howard15:215-152-20-33016
Thomas9:581-10-00-1112
Bonner8:570-20-00-3100
Totals200:0050-1166-616-47312127

Percentages: FG .431, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 21-69, .304 (Plum 6-10, Howard 4-13, Ch.Parker 3-4, Wilson 2-6, Young 2-9, Ogunbowale 2-11, A.Gray 1-6, C.Gray 1-7, Bonner 0-1, Boston 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 0

Turnovers: 5 (A.Gray 2, Plum 2, C.Gray).

Steals: 5 (A.Gray, Boston, C.Gray, Ch.Parker, Ogunbowale).

Technical Fouls: None.

Team29443733143
Team27363034127

A_9,472 (12,000). T_1:42.

