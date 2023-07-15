TEAM (143)
Ogwumike 3-5 0-0 6, Sabally 9-16 0-0 19, Griner 9-15 0-0 18, Loyd 10-22 1-1 31, Stewart 4-11 0-0 9, Collier 8-11 2-2 20, Copper 7-12 0-0 16, Magbegor 1-4 0-0 2, Ionescu 5-12 3-3 18, Mitchell 1-7 0-0 2, Vandersloot 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 58-116 6-6 143.
TEAM (127)
Wilson 9-15 0-0 20, Young 2-12 0-0 6, Boston 3-6 0-0 6, C.Gray 2-8 0-0 5, Ogunbowale 8-23 0-0 18, Ch.Parker 5-7 1-1 14, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, Bonner 0-2 0-0 0, A.Gray 4-10 1-1 10, Howard 5-15 2-2 16, Plum 11-17 2-2 30. Totals 50-116 6-6 127.
|Team
|29
|44
|37
|33
|—
|143
|Team
|27
|36
|30
|34
|—
|127
3-Point Goals_Team 21-68 (Loyd 10-21, Ionescu 5-12, Collier 2-5, Copper 2-5, Stewart 1-5, Sabally 1-7, Ogwumike 0-1, Magbegor 0-3, Griner 0-4, Mitchell 0-5), Team 21-69 (Plum 6-10, Howard 4-13, Ch.Parker 3-4, Wilson 2-6, Young 2-9, Ogunbowale 2-11, A.Gray 1-6, C.Gray 1-7, Bonner 0-1, Boston 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Team 64 (Griner 13), Team 47 (Boston 11). Assists_Team 38 (Stewart 9), Team 31 (C.Gray 7). Total Fouls_Team 2, Team 2. A_9,472 (12,000)
