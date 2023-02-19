TEAM (184)
Antetokounmpo 1-1 0-0 2, Tatum 22-31 1-2 55, Markkanen 6-13 0-0 13, Mitchell 15-25 2-2 40, Morant 3-4 0-0 6, Siakam 6-8 0-0 12, Adebayo 2-2 0-0 4, Sabonis 3-4 0-0 6, DeRozan 4-6 0-0 8, Gilgeous-Alexander 4-5 0-0 9, Holiday 1-3 0-0 3, Lillard 9-21 0-0 26. Totals 76-123 3-4 184.
TEAM (175)
Embiid 14-19 0-0 32, James 6-11 0-0 13, Jokic 2-4 0-0 4, Doncic 2-5 0-0 4, Irving 14-21 0-0 32, George 4-13 0-0 8, Jackson Jr. 3-4 0-0 6, Randle 5-10 0-0 11, Brown 16-27 0-0 35, Edwards 6-8 0-0 12, Fox 0-1 0-0 0, Haliburton 7-9 0-0 18. Totals 79-132 0-0 175.
|Team
|46
|53
|59
|26
|—
|184
|Team
|46
|46
|49
|34
|—
|175
3-Point Goals_Team 29-66 (Tatum 10-18, Mitchell 8-17, Lillard 8-20, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Holiday 1-3, Markkanen 1-6, Siakam 0-1), Team 17-60 (Haliburton 4-6, Embiid 4-8, Irving 4-8, Brown 3-12, James 1-5, Randle 1-5, Jackson Jr. 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Edwards 0-2, Doncic 0-3, George 0-9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Team 46 (Tatum 10), Team 45 (Brown 14). Assists_Team 43 (Mitchell 10), Team 49 (Irving 15). Total Fouls_Team 2, Team 5. A_17,886 (18,206)
