FGFTReb
TEAMMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Antetokounmpo0:201-10-00-0012
Tatum35:1522-311-21-106055
Markkanen25:526-130-02-70013
Mitchell30:0815-252-21-410140
Morant19:593-40-01-3306
Adebayo23:342-20-00-0104
Lillard23:249-210-01-34026
DeRozan16:014-60-00-6508
Siakam15:046-80-02-74012
Sabonis11:473-40-00-4106
Gilgeous-Alexander10:054-50-02-2709
Holiday9:011-30-00-0203
Totals240:0076-1233-410-46432184

Percentages: FG .618, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 29-66, .439 (Tatum 10-18, Mitchell 8-17, Lillard 8-20, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Holiday 1-3, Markkanen 1-6, Siakam 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Tatum).

Turnovers: 12 (Tatum 4, Adebayo 2, Mitchell 2, Sabonis 2, Siakam 2).

Steals: 8 (Lillard 3, Mitchell 3, Morant, Tatum).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEAMMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Embiid27:3014-190-01-74232
James14:256-110-00-14113
Jokic20:262-40-03-5604
Doncic18:572-50-00-2504
Irving28:3214-210-02-615232
Brown25:0916-270-05-145035
Randle19:355-100-00-22011
George17:534-130-01-2208
Edwards17:036-80-01-41012
Haliburton13:527-90-00-13018
Fox9:160-10-00-0200
Jackson Jr.7:523-40-00-1006
Totals240:0079-1320-013-45495175

Percentages: FG .598, FT .000.

3-Point Goals: 17-60, .283 (Haliburton 4-6, Embiid 4-8, Irving 4-8, Brown 3-12, James 1-5, Randle 1-5, Jackson Jr. 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Edwards 0-2, Doncic 0-3, George 0-9).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Embiid, George).

Turnovers: 10 (Irving 3, Jokic 2, Doncic, Edwards, Embiid, George, Randle).

Steals: 7 (Brown 2, Jokic 2, Embiid, George, Randle).

Technical Fouls: None.

Team46535926184
Team46464934175

A_17,886 (18,206). T_2:10.

