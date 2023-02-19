|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEAM
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Antetokounmpo
|0:20
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Tatum
|35:15
|22-31
|1-2
|1-10
|6
|0
|55
|Markkanen
|25:52
|6-13
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|0
|13
|Mitchell
|30:08
|15-25
|2-2
|1-4
|10
|1
|40
|Morant
|19:59
|3-4
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|0
|6
|Adebayo
|23:34
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|4
|Lillard
|23:24
|9-21
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|0
|26
|DeRozan
|16:01
|4-6
|0-0
|0-6
|5
|0
|8
|Siakam
|15:04
|6-8
|0-0
|2-7
|4
|0
|12
|Sabonis
|11:47
|3-4
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|0
|6
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|10:05
|4-5
|0-0
|2-2
|7
|0
|9
|Holiday
|9:01
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|76-123
|3-4
|10-46
|43
|2
|184
Percentages: FG .618, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 29-66, .439 (Tatum 10-18, Mitchell 8-17, Lillard 8-20, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Holiday 1-3, Markkanen 1-6, Siakam 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Tatum).
Turnovers: 12 (Tatum 4, Adebayo 2, Mitchell 2, Sabonis 2, Siakam 2).
Steals: 8 (Lillard 3, Mitchell 3, Morant, Tatum).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Embiid
|27:30
|14-19
|0-0
|1-7
|4
|2
|32
|James
|14:25
|6-11
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|13
|Jokic
|20:26
|2-4
|0-0
|3-5
|6
|0
|4
|Doncic
|18:57
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|0
|4
|Irving
|28:32
|14-21
|0-0
|2-6
|15
|2
|32
|Brown
|25:09
|16-27
|0-0
|5-14
|5
|0
|35
|Randle
|19:35
|5-10
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|11
|George
|17:53
|4-13
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|8
|Edwards
|17:03
|6-8
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|12
|Haliburton
|13:52
|7-9
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|18
|Fox
|9:16
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Jackson Jr.
|7:52
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|Totals
|240:00
|79-132
|0-0
|13-45
|49
|5
|175
Percentages: FG .598, FT .000.
3-Point Goals: 17-60, .283 (Haliburton 4-6, Embiid 4-8, Irving 4-8, Brown 3-12, James 1-5, Randle 1-5, Jackson Jr. 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Edwards 0-2, Doncic 0-3, George 0-9).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Embiid, George).
Turnovers: 10 (Irving 3, Jokic 2, Doncic, Edwards, Embiid, George, Randle).
Steals: 7 (Brown 2, Jokic 2, Embiid, George, Randle).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Team
|46
|53
|59
|26
|—
|184
|Team
|46
|46
|49
|34
|—
|175
A_17,886 (18,206). T_2:10.
