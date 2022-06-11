AMERICAN LEAGUE
TEAM PITCHING
|ERA
|H
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Sh
|Sv
|New York
|2.88
|416
|168
|142
|533
|8
|21
|Houston
|3.08
|418
|175
|168
|480
|7
|16
|Tampa Bay
|3.26
|443
|189
|144
|506
|4
|18
|Cleveland
|3.63
|393
|192
|155
|445
|2
|11
|Boston
|3.63
|447
|213
|170
|514
|5
|11
|Toronto
|3.68
|468
|206
|144
|471
|5
|21
|Detroit
|3.72
|423
|206
|166
|443
|6
|15
|Minnesota
|3.84
|484
|226
|181
|497
|5
|14
|Texas
|3.87
|448
|217
|202
|477
|3
|13
|Los Angeles
|3.95
|461
|233
|186
|467
|7
|15
|Chicago
|4.03
|466
|224
|224
|524
|5
|20
|Seattle
|4.10
|470
|232
|180
|478
|2
|11
|Baltimore
|4.20
|519
|244
|180
|414
|4
|10
|Oakland
|4.35
|509
|255
|188
|456
|4
|13
|Kansas City
|5.09
|527
|283
|224
|388
|4
|10
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|W
|L
|ERA
|Pérez Tex
|69
|52
|16
|56
|4
|2
|1.56
|Manoah Tor
|69
|54
|13
|61
|7
|1
|1.81
|McClanahan TB
|72
|49
|13
|98
|7
|2
|1.87
|Cortes NYY
|64
|45
|14
|71
|5
|2
|1.96
|Verlander Hou
|71
|46
|14
|73
|7
|2
|2.13
|Blackburn Oak
|66
|52
|15
|47
|5
|2
|2.31
|Skubal Det
|65
|52
|10
|70
|5
|2
|2.33
|Gilbert Sea
|71
|55
|22
|70
|6
|2
|2.41
|Valdez Hou
|69
|53
|25
|55
|6
|2
|2.61
|Taillon NYY
|62
|57
|6
|47
|6
|1
|2.73
|Gausman Tor
|64
|68
|7
|73
|5
|4
|2.78
|Severino NYY
|61
|48
|15
|71
|4
|1
|2.80
|Bieber Cle
|65
|57
|16
|68
|3
|3
|2.91
|Montgomery NYY
|59
|50
|10
|46
|1
|1
|3.02
|Montas Oak
|70
|55
|16
|78
|2
|6
|3.06
|McKenzie Cle
|64
|39
|18
|55
|3
|5
|3.09
|Cease ChW
|63
|51
|33
|89
|4
|3
|3.14
|Eovaldi Bos
|68
|65
|10
|72
|4
|2
|3.16
|Rasmussen TB
|58
|50
|16
|49
|5
|3
|3.41
|Quantrill Cle
|60
|53
|20
|36
|3
|3
|3.56
|Garcia Hou
|60
|46
|18
|60
|3
|5
|3.60
|Cole NYY
|67
|55
|17
|84
|5
|1
|3.63
|Gonzales Sea
|62
|61
|24
|38
|3
|6
|3.63
|Pivetta Bos
|66
|53
|23
|69
|5
|5
|3.78
|Keller KC
|66
|64
|20
|37
|1
|7
|4.19
|Flexen Sea
|62
|65
|21
|42
|2
|7
|4.35
|Dunning Tex
|65
|67
|20
|64
|1
|4
|4.41
|Plesac Cle
|55
|58
|13
|41
|2
|4
|4.72
|Berríos Tor
|64
|69
|17
|54
|5
|2
|4.73
|Ray Sea
|70
|66
|27
|77
|5
|6
|4.97
|Lyles Bal
|67
|81
|22
|55
|3
|5
|4.97
|Zimmermann Bal
|62
|76
|11
|44
|2
|5
|5.52
