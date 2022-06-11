AMERICAN LEAGUE

TEAM PITCHING

ERAHERBBSOShSv
New York2.88416168142533821
Houston3.08418175168480716
Tampa Bay3.26443189144506418
Cleveland3.63393192155445211
Boston3.63447213170514511
Toronto3.68468206144471521
Detroit3.72423206166443615
Minnesota3.84484226181497514
Texas3.87448217202477313
Los Angeles3.95461233186467715
Chicago4.03466224224524520
Seattle4.10470232180478211
Baltimore4.20519244180414410
Oakland4.35509255188456413
Kansas City5.09527283224388410

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING

IPHBBSOWLERA
Pérez Tex69521656421.56
Manoah Tor69541361711.81
McClanahan TB72491398721.87
Cortes NYY64451471521.96
Verlander Hou71461473722.13
Blackburn Oak66521547522.31
Skubal Det65521070522.33
Gilbert Sea71552270622.41
Valdez Hou69532555622.61
Taillon NYY6257647612.73
Gausman Tor6468773542.78
Severino NYY61481571412.80
Bieber Cle65571668332.91
Montgomery NYY59501046113.02
Montas Oak70551678263.06
McKenzie Cle64391855353.09
Cease ChW63513389433.14
Eovaldi Bos68651072423.16
Rasmussen TB58501649533.41
Quantrill Cle60532036333.56
Garcia Hou60461860353.60
Cole NYY67551784513.63
Gonzales Sea62612438363.63
Pivetta Bos66532369553.78
Keller KC66642037174.19
Flexen Sea62652142274.35
Dunning Tex65672064144.41
Plesac Cle55581341244.72
Berríos Tor64691754524.73
Ray Sea70662777564.97
Lyles Bal67812255354.97
Zimmermann Bal62761144255.52

