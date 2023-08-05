AMERICAN LEAGUE

TEAM PITCHING

ERAHERBBSOShSv
Tampa Bay3.768444143259981130
Houston3.778954153631013634
Toronto3.8291442134410561138
Cleveland3.838994183568661132
Seattle3.8388341928610041029
Minnesota3.878714273001063826
New York3.93858428360962631
Baltimore4.099214483431001535
Texas4.13882446318893821
Boston4.29940459310940231
Los Angeles4.479304884141006733
Detroit4.50917486304913924
Chicago4.649255074301044519
Kansas City5.14978552387860517
Oakland5.891014632465877218

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING

IPHBBSOWLERA
Cole NYY143111381571022.64
Eovaldi Tex12391341111132.69
Valdez Hou13511233141973.07
Dunning Tex1141003179943.14
Gray Min12411044123543.18
Gausman Tor13212034177863.20
Castillo Sea13711034155773.21
McClanahan TB11595411211123.29
Berríos Tor13011640123873.31
Ohtani LAA1248251160953.32
Bradish Bal1119628102763.32
Kirby Sea12812514119983.43
Eflin TB122105171211263.46
Kikuchi Tor11511334119933.67
Bieber Cle1171133395563.77
Giolito ChW12110642131663.79
Wells Bal1138333111763.80
Gilbert Sea13011624126953.86
Bassitt Tor132121431251064.00
López Min13411536165664.01
Brown Hou11711338130874.07
Sears Oak12110328111284.07
Javier Hou1129838107724.39
Ryan Min12611825152984.43
Gibson Bal133132421081064.53
Kremer Bal125127391151044.61
Cease ChW12111852144454.61
Singer KC12113138104785.10
Lyles KC11811934823126.24
Lynn ChW11913045144696.47

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

