AMERICAN LEAGUE
TEAM PITCHING
|ERA
|H
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Sh
|Sv
|Tampa Bay
|3.76
|844
|414
|325
|998
|11
|30
|Houston
|3.77
|895
|415
|363
|1013
|6
|34
|Toronto
|3.82
|914
|421
|344
|1056
|11
|38
|Cleveland
|3.83
|899
|418
|356
|866
|11
|32
|Seattle
|3.83
|883
|419
|286
|1004
|10
|29
|Minnesota
|3.87
|871
|427
|300
|1063
|8
|26
|New York
|3.93
|858
|428
|360
|962
|6
|31
|Baltimore
|4.09
|921
|448
|343
|1001
|5
|35
|Texas
|4.13
|882
|446
|318
|893
|8
|21
|Boston
|4.29
|940
|459
|310
|940
|2
|31
|Los Angeles
|4.47
|930
|488
|414
|1006
|7
|33
|Detroit
|4.50
|917
|486
|304
|913
|9
|24
|Chicago
|4.64
|925
|507
|430
|1044
|5
|19
|Kansas City
|5.14
|978
|552
|387
|860
|5
|17
|Oakland
|5.89
|1014
|632
|465
|877
|2
|18
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|W
|L
|ERA
|Cole NYY
|143
|111
|38
|157
|10
|2
|2.64
|Eovaldi Tex
|123
|91
|34
|111
|11
|3
|2.69
|Valdez Hou
|135
|112
|33
|141
|9
|7
|3.07
|Dunning Tex
|114
|100
|31
|79
|9
|4
|3.14
|Gray Min
|124
|110
|44
|123
|5
|4
|3.18
|Gausman Tor
|132
|120
|34
|177
|8
|6
|3.20
|Castillo Sea
|137
|110
|34
|155
|7
|7
|3.21
|McClanahan TB
|115
|95
|41
|121
|11
|2
|3.29
|Berríos Tor
|130
|116
|40
|123
|8
|7
|3.31
|Ohtani LAA
|124
|82
|51
|160
|9
|5
|3.32
|Bradish Bal
|111
|96
|28
|102
|7
|6
|3.32
|Kirby Sea
|128
|125
|14
|119
|9
|8
|3.43
|Eflin TB
|122
|105
|17
|121
|12
|6
|3.46
|Kikuchi Tor
|115
|113
|34
|119
|9
|3
|3.67
|Bieber Cle
|117
|113
|33
|95
|5
|6
|3.77
|Giolito ChW
|121
|106
|42
|131
|6
|6
|3.79
|Wells Bal
|113
|83
|33
|111
|7
|6
|3.80
|Gilbert Sea
|130
|116
|24
|126
|9
|5
|3.86
|Bassitt Tor
|132
|121
|43
|125
|10
|6
|4.00
|López Min
|134
|115
|36
|165
|6
|6
|4.01
|Brown Hou
|117
|113
|38
|130
|8
|7
|4.07
|Sears Oak
|121
|103
|28
|111
|2
|8
|4.07
|Javier Hou
|112
|98
|38
|107
|7
|2
|4.39
|Ryan Min
|126
|118
|25
|152
|9
|8
|4.43
|Gibson Bal
|133
|132
|42
|108
|10
|6
|4.53
|Kremer Bal
|125
|127
|39
|115
|10
|4
|4.61
|Cease ChW
|121
|118
|52
|144
|4
|5
|4.61
|Singer KC
|121
|131
|38
|104
|7
|8
|5.10
|Lyles KC
|118
|119
|34
|82
|3
|12
|6.24
|Lynn ChW
|119
|130
|45
|144
|6
|9
|6.47
