NATIONAL LEAGUE
TEAM PITCHING
|ERA
|H
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Sh
|Sv
|San Francisco
|2.39
|48
|17
|20
|73
|0
|3
|Los Angeles
|2.51
|42
|17
|17
|60
|1
|2
|New York
|2.57
|46
|20
|20
|80
|2
|1
|Colorado
|3.23
|61
|23
|23
|52
|0
|5
|Miami
|3.25
|47
|22
|24
|60
|0
|2
|Chicago
|3.54
|54
|24
|23
|59
|1
|3
|St. Louis
|3.74
|53
|22
|16
|51
|1
|1
|Arizona
|3.86
|59
|27
|33
|46
|0
|0
|San Diego
|3.92
|59
|34
|33
|85
|1
|3
|Philadelphia
|4.50
|56
|35
|25
|71
|0
|2
|Milwaukee
|4.57
|59
|35
|38
|71
|0
|3
|Pittsburgh
|5.02
|57
|34
|30
|51
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|5.18
|79
|46
|25
|87
|0
|3
|Cincinnati
|5.29
|71
|40
|36
|70
|0
|2
|Washington
|5.47
|86
|48
|44
|82
|0
|2
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|W
|L
|ERA
|Crowe Pit
|7
|1
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kelly Ari
|9
|7
|4
|13
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kershaw LAD
|7
|0
|0
|13
|1
|0
|0.00
|Megill NYM
|10
|6
|0
|11
|2
|0
|0.00
|Bassitt NYM
|12
|5
|3
|14
|2
|0
|0.75
|López Mia
|10
|7
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0.87
|Mahle Cin
|9
|7
|4
|11
|1
|0
|1.00
|Gonsolin LAD
|7
|8
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1.29
|Webb SF
|14
|9
|1
|10
|1
|0
|1.29
|Manaea SD
|13
|4
|3
|13
|1
|1
|1.38
|Musgrove SD
|12
|9
|0
|14
|1
|0
|1.42
|Rodón SF
|12
|5
|4
|21
|1
|0
|1.50
|Wright Atl
|11
|7
|1
|15
|1
|0
|1.64
|Steele ChC
|9
|9
|3
|9
|1
|0
|1.93
|Anderson LAD
|8
|4
|0
|8
|1
|0
|2.25
|Bumgarner Ari
|8
|6
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2.25
|Burnes Mil
|12
|7
|4
|12
|0
|0
|2.25
|Mikolas StL
|10
|9
|3
|8
|1
|0
|2.61
|Gibson Phi
|11
|7
|3
|16
|1
|1
|3.09
|Alcantara Mia
|11
|10
|6
|9
|1
|0
|3.18
|Scherzer NYM
|11
|8
|4
|13
|2
|0
|3.27
|Buehler LAD
|10
|9
|5
|9
|1
|0
|3.38
|Wainwright StL
|10
|13
|2
|13
|1
|1
|3.48
|Fedde Was
|10
|9
|4
|11
|1
|0
|3.60
|Márquez Col
|11
|13
|1
|8
|0
|0
|3.97
|Gray Was
|9
|9
|5
|10
|1
|1
|4.00
|Eflin Phi
|8
|8
|3
|7
|0
|1
|4.50
|Gutierrez Cin
|8
|11
|5
|7
|0
|2
|5.40
|Fried Atl
|11
|15
|1
|9
|0
|2
|5.73
|Davies Ari
|9
|11
|4
|4
|0
|1
|5.79
|Stroman ChC
|9
|8
|4
|7
|0
|1
|6.00
|Morton Atl
|10
|11
|4
|10
|1
|1
|6.10
|Nola Phi
|9
|7
|3
|12
|1
|1
|6.75
|Hendricks ChC
|9
|12
|7
|11
|0
|1
|7.00
|Woodruff Mil
|8
|9
|4
|4
|1
|1
|7.27
|Keller Pit
|7
|13
|5
|8
|0
|2
|9.39
|Brubaker Pit
|7
|9
|7
|7
|0
|1
|9.82
|Adon Was
|9
|13
|7
|8
|0
|2
|10.00
|Freeland Col
|9
|14
|4
|7
|0
|2
|10.00
