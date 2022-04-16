NATIONAL LEAGUE

TEAM PITCHING

ERAHERBBSOShSv
San Francisco2.394817207303
Los Angeles2.514217176012
New York2.574620208021
Colorado3.236123235205
Miami3.254722246002
Chicago3.545424235913
St. Louis3.745322165111
Arizona3.865927334600
San Diego3.925934338513
Philadelphia4.505635257102
Milwaukee4.575935387103
Pittsburgh5.025734305101
Atlanta5.187946258703
Cincinnati5.297140367002
Washington5.478648448202

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING

IPHBBSOWLERA
Crowe Pit7139000.00
Kelly Ari97413000.00
Kershaw LAD70013100.00
Megill NYM106011200.00
Bassitt NYM125314200.75
López Mia10738100.87
Mahle Cin97411101.00
Gonsolin LAD7845001.29
Webb SF149110101.29
Manaea SD134313111.38
Musgrove SD129014101.42
Rodón SF125421101.50
Wright Atl117115101.64
Steele ChC9939101.93
Anderson LAD8408102.25
Bumgarner Ari8664002.25
Burnes Mil127412002.25
Mikolas StL10938102.61
Gibson Phi117316113.09
Alcantara Mia111069103.18
Scherzer NYM118413203.27
Buehler LAD10959103.38
Wainwright StL1013213113.48
Fedde Was109411103.60
Márquez Col111318003.97
Gray Was99510114.00
Eflin Phi8837014.50
Gutierrez Cin81157025.40
Fried Atl111519025.73
Davies Ari91144015.79
Stroman ChC9847016.00
Morton Atl1011410116.10
Nola Phi97312116.75
Hendricks ChC912711017.00
Woodruff Mil8944117.27
Keller Pit71358029.39
Brubaker Pit7977019.82
Adon Was913780210.00
Freeland Col914470210.00

