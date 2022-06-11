NATIONAL LEAGUE
TEAM PITCHING
|ERA
|H
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Sh
|Sv
|Los Angeles
|3.07
|420
|176
|148
|515
|4
|16
|San Diego
|3.30
|410
|191
|177
|520
|8
|20
|Milwaukee
|3.69
|471
|218
|191
|574
|4
|23
|Atlanta
|3.70
|454
|217
|207
|549
|3
|20
|Miami
|3.76
|424
|206
|184
|499
|3
|13
|New York
|3.80
|469
|225
|175
|539
|9
|15
|St. Louis
|3.82
|486
|222
|194
|433
|7
|14
|Philadelphia
|3.87
|470
|222
|183
|528
|4
|13
|San Francisco
|4.18
|500
|236
|153
|476
|0
|11
|Chicago
|4.31
|471
|244
|189
|495
|6
|13
|Pittsburgh
|4.35
|468
|238
|204
|452
|2
|14
|Arizona
|4.36
|516
|255
|187
|423
|3
|17
|Colorado
|5.20
|569
|296
|197
|415
|0
|17
|Cincinnati
|5.27
|479
|293
|230
|507
|2
|10
|Washington
|5.33
|565
|310
|225
|463
|2
|9
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|W
|L
|ERA
|Musgrove SD
|72
|51
|16
|72
|7
|0
|1.50
|Alcantara Mia
|83
|55
|24
|77
|6
|2
|1.61
|López Mia
|70
|53
|19
|72
|4
|2
|2.30
|Wright Atl
|67
|46
|23
|73
|6
|3
|2.39
|Burnes Mil
|72
|53
|17
|92
|3
|4
|2.48
|Fried Atl
|75
|66
|12
|69
|6
|2
|2.64
|Wainwright StL
|66
|59
|22
|48
|5
|4
|2.73
|Urías LAD
|58
|50
|15
|46
|3
|5
|2.78
|Mikolas StL
|73
|63
|15
|60
|4
|4
|2.93
|T.Anderson LAD
|58
|51
|9
|55
|7
|0
|3.07
|Kelly Ari
|65
|59
|27
|54
|5
|3
|3.32
|Nola Phi
|74
|56
|10
|85
|4
|4
|3.50
|Rodón SF
|59
|52
|22
|75
|4
|4
|3.51
|Carrasco NYM
|64
|61
|13
|61
|7
|1
|3.52
|Manaea SD
|69
|51
|24
|71
|3
|3
|3.52
|Darvish SD
|67
|53
|15
|54
|5
|3
|3.61
|Kuhl Col
|58
|56
|25
|42
|4
|3
|3.70
|Webb SF
|71
|68
|17
|59
|5
|2
|3.77
|Buehler LAD
|65
|67
|17
|58
|6
|3
|4.02
|Davies Ari
|62
|55
|22
|50
|2
|3
|4.21
|Gray Was
|62
|53
|29
|69
|6
|4
|4.33
|Bassitt NYM
|68
|62
|23
|74
|4
|4
|4.35
|Gibson Phi
|63
|60
|20
|56
|4
|2
|4.41
|I.Anderson Atl
|59
|57
|26
|50
|5
|3
|4.53
|Freeland Col
|59
|68
|20
|45
|1
|5
|4.53
|Brubaker Pit
|58
|57
|26
|60
|0
|6
|4.60
|Mahle Cin
|65
|59
|30
|74
|2
|5
|5.07
|Hendricks ChC
|58
|60
|19
|37
|2
|5
|5.22
|Gomber Col
|58
|64
|19
|45
|3
|6
|6.17
|Márquez Col
|61
|75
|22
|53
|2
|5
|6.49
|Corbin Was
|60
|82
|24
|53
|2
|8
|6.71
