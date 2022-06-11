NATIONAL LEAGUE

TEAM PITCHING

ERAHERBBSOShSv
Los Angeles3.07420176148515416
San Diego3.30410191177520820
Milwaukee3.69471218191574423
Atlanta3.70454217207549320
Miami3.76424206184499313
New York3.80469225175539915
St. Louis3.82486222194433714
Philadelphia3.87470222183528413
San Francisco4.18500236153476011
Chicago4.31471244189495613
Pittsburgh4.35468238204452214
Arizona4.36516255187423317
Colorado5.20569296197415017
Cincinnati5.27479293230507210
Washington5.3356531022546329

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING

IPHBBSOWLERA
Musgrove SD72511672701.50
Alcantara Mia83552477621.61
López Mia70531972422.30
Wright Atl67462373632.39
Burnes Mil72531792342.48
Fried Atl75661269622.64
Wainwright StL66592248542.73
Urías LAD58501546352.78
Mikolas StL73631560442.93
T.Anderson LAD5851955703.07
Kelly Ari65592754533.32
Nola Phi74561085443.50
Rodón SF59522275443.51
Carrasco NYM64611361713.52
Manaea SD69512471333.52
Darvish SD67531554533.61
Kuhl Col58562542433.70
Webb SF71681759523.77
Buehler LAD65671758634.02
Davies Ari62552250234.21
Gray Was62532969644.33
Bassitt NYM68622374444.35
Gibson Phi63602056424.41
I.Anderson Atl59572650534.53
Freeland Col59682045154.53
Brubaker Pit58572660064.60
Mahle Cin65593074255.07
Hendricks ChC58601937255.22
Gomber Col58641945366.17
Márquez Col61752253256.49
Corbin Was60822453286.71

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you