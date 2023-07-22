AMERICAN LEAGUE
TEAM PITCHING
|ERA
|H
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Sh
|Sv
|Tampa Bay
|3.67
|754
|364
|302
|903
|10
|27
|Houston
|3.73
|792
|363
|307
|912
|5
|30
|Minnesota
|3.77
|754
|370
|278
|952
|8
|22
|Seattle
|3.77
|772
|363
|253
|879
|9
|22
|Toronto
|3.80
|797
|368
|295
|926
|11
|33
|New York
|3.89
|764
|378
|329
|849
|6
|28
|Cleveland
|3.89
|804
|376
|302
|771
|9
|29
|Texas
|3.99
|779
|385
|280
|780
|7
|19
|Baltimore
|4.19
|840
|406
|297
|886
|4
|31
|Boston
|4.35
|829
|414
|283
|837
|2
|27
|Detroit
|4.37
|794
|420
|273
|809
|8
|22
|Los Angeles
|4.48
|821
|432
|365
|888
|6
|30
|Chicago
|4.63
|812
|451
|389
|941
|4
|18
|Kansas City
|5.22
|874
|500
|355
|778
|4
|13
|Oakland
|5.97
|927
|584
|425
|795
|2
|16
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|W
|L
|ERA
|McClanahan TB
|102
|77
|38
|107
|11
|1
|2.56
|Eovaldi Tex
|123
|91
|34
|111
|11
|3
|2.69
|Cole NYY
|123
|99
|35
|134
|9
|2
|2.78
|Dunning Tex
|99
|85
|25
|63
|8
|2
|2.82
|Valdez Hou
|122
|104
|30
|133
|8
|6
|2.94
|Gausman Tor
|115
|102
|29
|153
|7
|5
|3.03
|Castillo Sea
|118
|94
|30
|133
|6
|7
|3.04
|Bradish Bal
|97
|85
|25
|92
|6
|5
|3.05
|S.Gray Min
|105
|93
|43
|106
|4
|4
|3.16
|Kirby Sea
|119
|114
|11
|103
|9
|8
|3.23
|J.Gray Tex
|103
|89
|34
|83
|6
|5
|3.31
|Eflin TB
|112
|95
|16
|113
|11
|5
|3.36
|Berríos Tor
|119
|105
|34
|114
|8
|7
|3.39
|Lorenzen Det
|100
|84
|26
|76
|5
|6
|3.49
|Wells Bal
|106
|79
|26
|105
|7
|5
|3.54
|Gilbert Sea
|113
|94
|20
|111
|8
|5
|3.65
|Ohtani LAA
|111
|78
|47
|148
|8
|5
|3.71
|Bieber Cle
|117
|113
|33
|95
|5
|6
|3.77
|Ryan Min
|118
|102
|22
|141
|9
|6
|3.88
|Kikuchi Tor
|103
|100
|31
|108
|7
|3
|3.92
|Bassitt Tor
|121
|110
|37
|112
|10
|5
|3.92
|Giolito ChW
|116
|100
|39
|122
|6
|6
|3.96
|Cease ChW
|107
|99
|45
|129
|4
|3
|4.18
|Sears Oak
|111
|93
|24
|101
|1
|7
|4.19
|López Min
|121
|105
|35
|152
|5
|6
|4.22
|Brown Hou
|99
|98
|33
|118
|6
|7
|4.26
|Schmidt NYY
|99
|104
|28
|97
|6
|6
|4.33
|Gibson Bal
|121
|124
|40
|98
|9
|6
|4.76
|Kremer Bal
|108
|115
|31
|101
|10
|4
|4.80
|Singer KC
|102
|119
|35
|81
|6
|8
|5.70
|Lyles KC
|102
|98
|31
|73
|1
|11
|6.05
|Lynn ChW
|115
|123
|43
|139
|6
|9
|6.18
