AMERICAN LEAGUE

TEAM PITCHING

ERAHERBBSOShSv
Tampa Bay3.677543643029031027
Houston3.73792363307912530
Minnesota3.77754370278952822
Seattle3.77772363253879922
Toronto3.807973682959261133
New York3.89764378329849628
Cleveland3.89804376302771929
Texas3.99779385280780719
Baltimore4.19840406297886431
Boston4.35829414283837227
Detroit4.37794420273809822
Los Angeles4.48821432365888630
Chicago4.63812451389941418
Kansas City5.22874500355778413
Oakland5.97927584425795216

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING

IPHBBSOWLERA
McClanahan TB10277381071112.56
Eovaldi Tex12391341111132.69
Cole NYY1239935134922.78
Dunning Tex99852563822.82
Valdez Hou12210430133862.94
Gausman Tor11510229153753.03
Castillo Sea1189430133673.04
Bradish Bal97852592653.05
S.Gray Min1059343106443.16
Kirby Sea11911411103983.23
J.Gray Tex103893483653.31
Eflin TB11295161131153.36
Berríos Tor11910534114873.39
Lorenzen Det100842676563.49
Wells Bal1067926105753.54
Gilbert Sea1139420111853.65
Ohtani LAA1117847148853.71
Bieber Cle1171133395563.77
Ryan Min11810222141963.88
Kikuchi Tor10310031108733.92
Bassitt Tor121110371121053.92
Giolito ChW11610039122663.96
Cease ChW1079945129434.18
Sears Oak1119324101174.19
López Min12110535152564.22
Brown Hou999833118674.26
Schmidt NYY991042897664.33
Gibson Bal1211244098964.76
Kremer Bal108115311011044.80
Singer KC1021193581685.70
Lyles KC1029831731116.05
Lynn ChW11512343139696.18

