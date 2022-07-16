AMERICAN LEAGUE
TEAM PITCHING
|ERA
|H
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Sh
|Sv
|Houston
|3.00
|613
|263
|260
|793
|9
|26
|New York
|3.11
|650
|281
|233
|824
|12
|30
|Tampa Bay
|3.35
|690
|298
|227
|787
|5
|26
|Seattle
|3.57
|720
|320
|256
|765
|5
|22
|Boston
|3.83
|727
|346
|285
|779
|7
|19
|Minnesota
|3.85
|736
|349
|269
|735
|9
|19
|Cleveland
|3.92
|719
|343
|260
|728
|4
|22
|Baltimore
|3.92
|771
|346
|250
|662
|8
|24
|Los Angeles
|3.92
|714
|350
|291
|763
|10
|21
|Toronto
|3.99
|764
|358
|242
|761
|6
|25
|Chicago
|3.99
|749
|359
|327
|830
|10
|26
|Detroit
|4.08
|728
|359
|276
|673
|6
|23
|Texas
|4.10
|722
|358
|304
|727
|5
|21
|Oakland
|4.35
|756
|385
|299
|685
|5
|19
|Kansas City
|4.82
|821
|424
|350
|654
|5
|21
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|W
|L
|ERA
|McClanahan TB
|110
|69
|19
|147
|10
|3
|1.71
|Verlander Hou
|103
|71
|19
|98
|11
|3
|2.00
|Manoah Tor
|114
|85
|25
|103
|10
|4
|2.28
|Cease ChW
|97
|75
|46
|142
|8
|4
|2.30
|Cortes NYY
|95
|74
|22
|99
|7
|3
|2.63
|Valdez Hou
|115
|87
|43
|102
|8
|4
|2.66
|Pérez Tex
|111
|102
|30
|95
|7
|2
|2.68
|Gilbert Sea
|106
|95
|29
|100
|10
|3
|2.80
|Gausman Tor
|94
|103
|18
|106
|6
|7
|2.87
|Cole NYY
|106
|77
|30
|135
|8
|2
|3.05
|McKenzie Cle
|101
|72
|27
|96
|7
|6
|3.20
|Irvin Oak
|95
|86
|19
|62
|4
|7
|3.21
|Bieber Cle
|105
|94
|25
|106
|4
|5
|3.24
|Montas Oak
|96
|81
|24
|100
|3
|9
|3.26
|Montgomery NYY
|102
|87
|19
|80
|3
|2
|3.26
|Gonzales Sea
|100
|103
|34
|53
|5
|9
|3.50
|Ray Sea
|117
|90
|38
|135
|8
|6
|3.54
|Blackburn Oak
|97
|89
|27
|77
|6
|5
|3.62
|Gray Tex
|89
|74
|27
|100
|6
|4
|3.71
|Flexen Sea
|96
|100
|34
|67
|6
|8
|3.84
|Keller KC
|97
|92
|32
|67
|5
|9
|3.96
|Quantrill Cle
|94
|96
|28
|58
|5
|5
|3.99
|Taillon NYY
|94
|99
|12
|77
|9
|2
|4.01
|Plesac Cle
|94
|96
|23
|68
|2
|7
|4.02
|Pivetta Bos
|103
|90
|36
|100
|8
|6
|4.08
|Urquidy Hou
|94
|98
|20
|74
|8
|4
|4.09
|Skubal Det
|100
|96
|25
|102
|6
|8
|4.11
|Lyles Bal
|105
|113
|32
|86
|6
|7
|4.37
|Dunning Tex
|95
|99
|37
|84
|1
|6
|4.42
|Berríos Tor
|95
|107
|23
|86
|7
|4
|5.38
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.