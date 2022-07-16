AMERICAN LEAGUE

TEAM PITCHING

ERAHERBBSOShSv
Houston3.00613263260793926
New York3.116502812338241230
Tampa Bay3.35690298227787526
Seattle3.57720320256765522
Boston3.83727346285779719
Minnesota3.85736349269735919
Cleveland3.92719343260728422
Baltimore3.92771346250662824
Los Angeles3.927143502917631021
Toronto3.99764358242761625
Chicago3.997493593278301026
Detroit4.08728359276673623
Texas4.10722358304727521
Oakland4.35756385299685519
Kansas City4.82821424350654521

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING

IPHBBSOWLERA
McClanahan TB11069191471031.71
Verlander Hou1037119981132.00
Manoah Tor11485251031042.28
Cease ChW977546142842.30
Cortes NYY95742299732.63
Valdez Hou1158743102842.66
Pérez Tex1111023095722.68
Gilbert Sea10695291001032.80
Gausman Tor9410318106672.87
Cole NYY1067730135823.05
McKenzie Cle101722796763.20
Irvin Oak95861962473.21
Bieber Cle1059425106453.24
Montas Oak968124100393.26
Montgomery NYY102871980323.26
Gonzales Sea1001033453593.50
Ray Sea1179038135863.54
Blackburn Oak97892777653.62
Gray Tex897427100643.71
Flexen Sea961003467683.84
Keller KC97923267593.96
Quantrill Cle94962858553.99
Taillon NYY94991277924.01
Plesac Cle94962368274.02
Pivetta Bos1039036100864.08
Urquidy Hou94982074844.09
Skubal Det1009625102684.11
Lyles Bal1051133286674.37
Dunning Tex95993784164.42
Berríos Tor951072386745.38

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you