AMERICAN LEAGUE

TEAM PITCHING

ERAHERBBSOShSv
New York2.945042091786451125
Houston3.07504211197591720
Tampa Bay3.17517220180612520
Boston3.58548253203603616
Cleveland3.69510240190553219
Seattle3.77566266204599413
Minnesota3.84581272207588717
Los Angeles3.855582772305861018
Texas3.94552269238576517
Toronto3.97592275183579622
Detroit4.03552274205546616
Baltimore4.10639290210509718
Chicago4.17584288264646721
Oakland4.39618308238542514
Kansas City4.93616332273499514

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING

IPHBBSOWLERA
McClanahan TB845616113731.81
Pérez Tex87782171521.96
Manoah Tor87661879922.05
Verlander Hou89621684932.22
Gilbert Sea83632382732.28
Cortes NYY74541778632.31
Cease ChW745936108532.68
Valdez Hou87673175732.90
Blackburn Oak75701955632.97
Montgomery NYY78671358312.97
Bieber Cle78731884333.00
Cole NYY806121103613.14
Gausman Tor79881387563.19
Taillon NYY7979963813.19
Montas Oak89752292373.21
Pivetta Bos88692986853.25
Gonzales Sea75712742473.33
Severino NYY72562187423.38
McKenzie Cle74552066453.51
Skubal Det79731784553.63
Garcia Hou71571974553.68
Quantrill Cle76722548443.76
Ray Sea90763197664.07
Dunning Tex82802974154.17
Plesac Cle73741750254.17
Keller KC75722447284.30
Flexen Sea77832755384.31
Lyles Bal78912766464.92
Berríos Tor75811863535.11

