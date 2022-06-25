AMERICAN LEAGUE
TEAM PITCHING
|ERA
|H
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Sh
|Sv
|New York
|2.94
|504
|209
|178
|645
|11
|25
|Houston
|3.07
|504
|211
|197
|591
|7
|20
|Tampa Bay
|3.17
|517
|220
|180
|612
|5
|20
|Boston
|3.58
|548
|253
|203
|603
|6
|16
|Cleveland
|3.69
|510
|240
|190
|553
|2
|19
|Seattle
|3.77
|566
|266
|204
|599
|4
|13
|Minnesota
|3.84
|581
|272
|207
|588
|7
|17
|Los Angeles
|3.85
|558
|277
|230
|586
|10
|18
|Texas
|3.94
|552
|269
|238
|576
|5
|17
|Toronto
|3.97
|592
|275
|183
|579
|6
|22
|Detroit
|4.03
|552
|274
|205
|546
|6
|16
|Baltimore
|4.10
|639
|290
|210
|509
|7
|18
|Chicago
|4.17
|584
|288
|264
|646
|7
|21
|Oakland
|4.39
|618
|308
|238
|542
|5
|14
|Kansas City
|4.93
|616
|332
|273
|499
|5
|14
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|W
|L
|ERA
|McClanahan TB
|84
|56
|16
|113
|7
|3
|1.81
|Pérez Tex
|87
|78
|21
|71
|5
|2
|1.96
|Manoah Tor
|87
|66
|18
|79
|9
|2
|2.05
|Verlander Hou
|89
|62
|16
|84
|9
|3
|2.22
|Gilbert Sea
|83
|63
|23
|82
|7
|3
|2.28
|Cortes NYY
|74
|54
|17
|78
|6
|3
|2.31
|Cease ChW
|74
|59
|36
|108
|5
|3
|2.68
|Valdez Hou
|87
|67
|31
|75
|7
|3
|2.90
|Blackburn Oak
|75
|70
|19
|55
|6
|3
|2.97
|Montgomery NYY
|78
|67
|13
|58
|3
|1
|2.97
|Bieber Cle
|78
|73
|18
|84
|3
|3
|3.00
|Cole NYY
|80
|61
|21
|103
|6
|1
|3.14
|Gausman Tor
|79
|88
|13
|87
|5
|6
|3.19
|Taillon NYY
|79
|79
|9
|63
|8
|1
|3.19
|Montas Oak
|89
|75
|22
|92
|3
|7
|3.21
|Pivetta Bos
|88
|69
|29
|86
|8
|5
|3.25
|Gonzales Sea
|75
|71
|27
|42
|4
|7
|3.33
|Severino NYY
|72
|56
|21
|87
|4
|2
|3.38
|McKenzie Cle
|74
|55
|20
|66
|4
|5
|3.51
|Skubal Det
|79
|73
|17
|84
|5
|5
|3.63
|Garcia Hou
|71
|57
|19
|74
|5
|5
|3.68
|Quantrill Cle
|76
|72
|25
|48
|4
|4
|3.76
|Ray Sea
|90
|76
|31
|97
|6
|6
|4.07
|Dunning Tex
|82
|80
|29
|74
|1
|5
|4.17
|Plesac Cle
|73
|74
|17
|50
|2
|5
|4.17
|Keller KC
|75
|72
|24
|47
|2
|8
|4.30
|Flexen Sea
|77
|83
|27
|55
|3
|8
|4.31
|Lyles Bal
|78
|91
|27
|66
|4
|6
|4.92
|Berríos Tor
|75
|81
|18
|63
|5
|3
|5.11
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.